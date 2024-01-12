Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Saturday 3pm

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle

1pt 13-8 Betfair

Kelty Hearts

1pt 19-20 Betfair

Scottish football predictions

Partick Thistle and Greenock Morton are two of the most in-form teams in Scottish football so it looks set to be an enthralling battle when they face off today in the Championship.

Partick have been involved in a number of entertaining clashes this season and this looks set to be no different.

The visitors’ 20 league games have produced 73 goals, an average of 3.65 per match, and their hosts are in rock-solid form.

Greenock have won five and drawn two of their last seven fixtures, including an impressive 3-2 victory over title favourites Dundee United last time out.

With the hosts in the best form they have been in all season and the visitors' attacking style often leading to open encounters, take four or more goals to be scored.

In League One, Kelty Hearts should be able to pick up their seventh win of the season against Annan.

Annan have taken three points from a possible 27 on the road and only Stirling have scored fewer than their 23 in 19 games.

Kelty Hearts are unbeaten in the last five meetings between this pair, winning three of those, and should be able to take full advantage of their opponents’ difficulties away from home.

