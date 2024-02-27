Racing Post logo
Tipping columns

Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wednesday's matches from the Scottish Premiership.

Tynecastle will be ready to rock on Wednesday night
Tynecastle will be ready to rock on Wednesday night Credit: Mark Scates - SNS Group

When to bet

7.45pm Wednesday

Best bets

Hearts to win & over 2.5 goals
1pt 15-8 general

Livingston draw no bet
1pt 20-21 Boyles

Scottish football predictions

Champions Celtic host Dundee on Wednesday night as league leaders Rangers head to Kilmarnock, and there is also an Edinburgh derby to throw into the mix, on a thrilling evening of Scottish Premiership action. 

In terms of betting interest, Hearts should be able to edge a high-scoring contest with Hibs. The Jambos had been on an eight-match winning run prior to Saturday’s 5-0 defeat to the Gers but they certainly aren’t facing a side of the Ibrox outfit’s quality on Wednesday.

Hibs have won only three of their last 11 matches, they have kept only one clean sheet in their last 11 SPL contests and have conceded 15 goals in their last seven games. 

There have been 35 goals scored in Hearts’ last ten matches and Steven Naismith’s men can get back to winning ways at Tynecastle. 

Elsewhere, time is running out for Livingston at the bottom of the table, but Livi can renew their hope of avoiding the drop by beating Motherwell. 

David Martindale’s men played with credit in a 3-2 defeat at Ross County last time out and for all of Livi’s struggles they have only lost two of their last seven home matches. 

Motherwell haven't won on the road in 12 games, a run that stretches back to a 1-0 win against Hearts in September, and the Steelmen look a little too short at Almondvale. 

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport

Published on 27 February 2024inTipping columns

Last updated 15:10, 27 February 2024

