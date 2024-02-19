Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Tuesday's EFL predictions

Reading's chaotic season reached a new low five-and-a-half weeks ago when their scheduled League One home match against Port Vale had to be abandoned due to a pitch invasion.

However, the Royals have been performing much better lately and look solid favourites to win their rescheduled clash with third-bottom Vale, who are four points adrift of their hosts in the battle for third-tier survival.

Staying up is far from a certainty for Reading, who slipped to 18th after Saturday's 4-1 loss away to leaders Portsmouth. But Ruben Selles's side have been playing with greater confidence and were far from disgraced at Fratton Park, where they dominated the opening 30 minutes.

Reading have been more reliable at home, winning four of their last five games in Berkshire, and approach Tuesday's fixture in a more positive mindset than their opponents.

Saturday's 3-2 loss to Cheltenham was Vale's seventh game without a win and their outlook could get gloomier yet.

An impressive home record has helped Walsall stay in the League Two playoff hunt and the Saddlers look a solid wager to get the better of Morecambe at the Bescot Stadium.

Walsall beat title hopefuls Mansfield on Saturday and should prove too strong for a Shrimps side who had to ride their luck in a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

There are three other fixtures in the fourth tier on Tuesday, including AFC Wimbledon's home match with Crawley which could yield at least a point for the away side.

The Red Devils have collected four points from their last two matches after a three-game losing streak in the league and Wimbledon have won just two of their last eight matches.

