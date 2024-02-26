Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Walsall

2pts 19-20 bet365

Colchester or draw double chance

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Fleetwood draw no bet

2pts 13-10 Hills

Tuesday's EFL predictions

The League Two playoff battle is fascinatingly poised with seven points separating the teams between sixth and 16th, and ninth-placed Walsall can win a key skirmish by defeating 14th-placed Accrington.

One of the reasons for the congested fourth-tier table is the inability of several clubs to find any consistency.

However, Walsall have been on a decent run, taking 27 points from their last 14 matches, and must be feeling increasingly hopeful of extending their season.

The Saddlers have won their last two matches without conceding a goal and they look in a far healthier state than Accrington, who were without 12 injured players and suspended Norwich loanee Brad Hills for Saturday's 1-0 loss at home to Crawley.

Accrington put in a strong performances against Crawley, winning the shot count 23-9, but they struggled in both boxes and the finer details could cost them against the Saddlers.

Struggling Colchester have become more resilient under the stewardship of Danny Cowley, losing one of seven matches, and they can take at least a point against Salford at the Peninsula Stadium.

Cowley's charges are only five points clear of the drop zone but their clash against Salford looks a good chance for them to widen the gap.

Salford have improved under Karl Robinson but they were beaten 5-1 at Mansfield on Saturday and will have to make at least three enforced changes with Theo Vassell and Luke Garbutt starting suspensions and Junior Luamba injured.

League One survival is looking unlikely for third-bottom Port Vale and second-bottom Fleetwood, who go head-to-head in a key fixture in the Potteries.

However, Fleetwood impressed in the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Exeter and can get the better of out-of-sorts Vale, who have lost six of their last seven fixtures.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

