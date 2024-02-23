Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Port Vale v Lincoln

Lincoln have been among the most consistent teams in League One since the turn of the year and the Imps can extend their unbeaten run to eight matches with victory at Port Vale.

Tenth-placed Lincoln are aiming to edge a little closer to the playoff picture but it would be fair to say that Vale are in greater need of the points at present.

The Valiants opted for a change in the dugout earlier this month – replacing Andy Crosby with Darren Moore – as they sought to arrest a worrying downturn in results.

Moore has been sold a long-term vision at Vale Park, where he has signed a five-and-a-half year contract, but his new team are mired in the relegation zone with over two-thirds of the season gone and it will be a tough ask for them to stay up.

If Vale were hoping for a new-manager bounce they haven't got one. Moore's tenure began with back-to-back away defeats at Cheltenham (2-3) and Reading (0-2), and they approach Saturday's clash with Lincoln without a win in eight matches.

Moore made four changes for the loss at Reading and he still appears to be working out his best team.

Vale's struggles should offer plenty of encouragement to a Lincoln side clearly on the up. The Imps have taken ten points from their last four matches and have every chance of prospering in the Potteries.

Doncaster v AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster have endured a difficult League Two campaign, but they are unbeaten in four matches for the first time this season and can extend their mini-revival with a home win over Wimbledon.

Grant McCann's Rovers have moved 13 points clear of the drop zone and will be aiming to push up towards mid-table by the end of term.

One of the teams they could catch are ninth-placed Wimbledon, who have seen their playoffs hopes dented by a three-game winless run.

The Wombles lost 1-0 at home to Crawley on Tuesday and could be the latest victims of Doncaster's resurgence.

Accrington v Crawley

Crawley's midweek 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon took them to within two points of the top seven and their playoff hopes could burn even brighter after Saturday's trip to Accrington.

The 2023-24 season has seen a marked improvement from the the Red Devils, who have already matched their 46-point tally from last term.

Scott Lindsay's side have won their last two matches to nil and they can get the job done against an inconsistent Accrington side who have won just three of ten games since Boxing Day.

Sutton United v Colchester

Colchester have become harder to beat under Danny Cowley, losing just one of their last six League Two games, and they are favoured for this weekend's key clash with League Two basement boys Sutton.

Cowley's charges have picked up four points from their last three games on the road and will look to take the game to Sutton, who have registered only four league wins all season.

Saturday's match is must-win for Sutton but they are on a three-match losing streak and look set for further disappointment.

The in-form USA international has netted six goals in as many appearances for Norwich and can set the Canaries on their way at Ewood Park.

