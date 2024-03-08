Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Oxford

2pts 5-6 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Charlton -1 on Asian handicap

2pts 37-40 bet365

Shrewsbury draw no bet

2pts 5-4 general

Bradford

2pts 6-5 bet365, Betfair

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Oxford v Cheltenham

The business end of the season is fast approaching and the majority of EFL clubs have plenty to play for.

That included League One playoff chasers Oxford and relegation-threatened Cheltenham, who meet in a key contest at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

Oxford have been expensive for punters to follow, winning just one of their last ten games, but they are only three points adrift of the top six and this weekend could mark a turning point in their campaign.

Des Buckingham's side were beaten 2-1 at leaders Portsmouth last weekend but they played some excellent football and could count themselves a tad unfortunate after winning the shot count 18-11.

Oxford cannot afford many more hard-luck stories but the visit of Cheltenham presents them with a great chance to bounce back.

Cheltenham had looked certainties for the drop after a miserable opening 11 games yielded just one point and no goals.

Darrell Clarke was appointed in October and soon got a better tune out of the Robins, who have steadily climbed back into survival contention under his guidance.

However, Clarke's team have taken just two points from their last four matches and were beaten 3-1 by fellow strugglers Charlton on Tuesday.

Cheltenham's players are giving everything for the cause but they have looked leggy in recent weeks and may struggle to stop Oxford from claiming an important three points.

Charlton v Carlisle

Charlton's midweek success at Cheltenham was the latest example of their improvement under manager Nathan Jones.

The Addicks have moved seven points clear of the drop zone and a routine home victory over basement boys Carlisle on Saturday can settle their nerves further.

Charlton are unbeaten in six games, a run which has included a 3-3 draw at Bolton, a 0-0 stalemate at home to Portsmouth and a 2-1 victory at Derby - three teams in the thick of the promotion shake-up.

They have been competing well against the division's top teams and should have far too much quality for their Cumbrians visitors, who are eight points adrift at the bottom and 15 points short of safety.

Carlisle's outlook became even bleaker last Saturday when they subsided to a 3-1 loss at home to Reading. They have lost nine of ten matches since New Year's Day and could be heading for another heavy defeat in the capital.

Port Vale v Shrewsbury

Third-bottom Port Vale are the only side in League One yet to win in 2024 and things could get even worse for the Valiants when relegation rivals Shrewsbury head for the Potteries.

Saturday's clash could have major implications at the bottom of the third tier because Shrewsbury are only six points better off than their hosts having played two games more.

However, the Shrews have taken seven points from their last four road trips, drawing 1-1 with Derby and claiming a vital 3-2 victory at in-form Reading in that time.

Paul Hirst's side head to Vale Park following back-to-back defeats but hosts Vale have taken one point from a possible 15 under Darren Moore and look there for the taking.

Accrington v Bradford

Bradford have the League Two playoffs in their sights after taking ten points from their last four matches, and they can take maximum points from their trip to Accrington.

Stanley have installed John Doolan as their interim manager after parting company with long-serving boss John Coleman in the wake of last Saturday's 4-0 loss at Wrexham.

But the injury-hit hosts are winless in four matches and it is hard to imagine Doolan being able to turn their fortunes around immediately.

Accumulator

Charlton 11-20, Oxford 5-6, Bradford 6-5, Wrexham Evs

£1 acca returns £12.48 with bet365

First goalscorer

Joe Ironside Doncaster v Crewe

at 6-1 bet365

The 14-goal Doncaster striker is into double figures for the third time in four seasons and he looks the main danger to promotion-chasing Crewe.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.