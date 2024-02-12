Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

When to bet

By 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Stevenage

2pts 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Burton

1pt 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Barrow

2pts 7-10 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Tuesday's EFL predictions

Stevenage v Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers have lost at home to second-bottom Fleetwood and 17th-placed Burton in their last two League One games, which suggests they could struggle on Tuesday's trip to playoff hopefuls Stevenage.

Rovers had playoff aspirations of their own but those recent reverses have seen them fall 13 points adrift of sixth-placed Stevenage, who are looking to respond after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Port Vale.

However, Steve Evans’ side were undone by a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time and they have been pretty efficient at home this season, losing only twice in 14 outings.

Boro have held leaders Portsmouth and fifth-placed Peterborough to draws at the Lamex Stadium this season as well as getting the better of second-placed Derby and playoff hopefuls Blackpool, so they should be relishing this easier challenge.

Burton v Carlisle

Carlisle are rooted to the foot of League One after six successive defeats and more misery may await them at Burton, who are back on track after Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Bristol Rovers.

The Cumbrians have found life in the third tier tough following last season’s promotion and, while their recent fixture list has been tricky, confidence has surely been dented.

Carlisle have lost 11 of their 15 away league games this season and the long jaunt to the Pirelli Stadium, where Burton have won three of their last five home league fixtures without conceding, may be another fruitless journey.

Barrow v Forest Green

Relegation is becoming likelier by the week for League Two basement boys Forest Green, who are nine points adrift of safety following a 15-game winless run.

Rovers were no match for promotion hopefuls Mansfield on Saturday as they failed to score for the third time in their last five matches in a 4-0 defeat.

Barrow were beaten 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon but they remain fourth and had won 1-0 at home to sixth-placed MK Dons and drawn 1-1 with Notts County prior to their weekend setback.

The Cumbrians have lost only one of their 14 home league games and this is a must-win fixture if they are to renew their automatic promotion hopes.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.