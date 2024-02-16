Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

When to bet

By 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Preston draw no bet

2pts 4-5 Hills

Cheltenham

2pts 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Derby

2pts 21-20 Coral

Crewe

2pts 20-23 Coral

Aaron Ashley's EFL predictions

Preston v Blackburn

Preston are seeking a Championship double over Lancashire rivals Blackburn after beating them 2-1 at Ewood Park in November and all the recent form points to them completing the feat.

North End started the season strongly before an underwhelming October, November and December, but they are back in playoff contention following three straight victories.

Preston’s recent winning run features home victories over highflying Ipswich and Middlesbrough either side of a 2-0 success at Cardiff, whereas neighbours Blackburn are in freefall and have won only one of their last ten league games.

While Ryan Lowe’s side have won four of their last five home league matches, which includes against promotion-chasing Leeds, Blackburn have suffered six straight away defeats.

Rovers were beaten 1-0 at Birmingham on Tuesday, a game in which they lost the shot count 18-8, and more road misery may follow at Deepdale.

Cheltenham v Port Vale

This is a relegation six-pointer in League One at Whaddon Road, where third-bottom Cheltenham can leapfrog Port Vale with a home victory.

Vale have turned to former Sheffield United and Huddersfield manager Darren Moore in a bid to secure League One survival but this looks a tricky starting point against a Cheltenham side seeking a third straight win.

The Robins have won their last two league matches to nil against Cambridge and Blackpool, with Tuesday’s 2-0 success at home to the playoff-chasing Tangerines a dominant once as they won the shot count 16-3.

That means Cheltenham have lost only two of their last ten home league fixtures, having beaten leaders Portsmouth and drawn 1-1 with second-placed Derby during that run, while Vale have picked up only two points from their last six games.

Derby v Stevenage

Derby can’t afford too many slip-ups if they are to reel in Portsmouth in the League One title race and they can bolster their automatic promotion aspirations by beating Stevenage at Pride Park.

It is beginning to look like a three-way shootout between Pompy, Derby and Bolton for the title and, having lost only two of their last 18 matches, the Rams are rising to the challenge.

Paul Warne’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Shrewsbury in their last home fixture but they had won seven of their nine league games on their own patch prior to that.

And although Stevenage have had an excellent campaign on their League One return, a three-game winless run has seen them slip out of the playoff places.

The Boro threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday, which came only three days on from a disappointing 2-2 draw at fourth-bottom Port Vale.

Steve Evans’ men have been beaten on league trips to Portsmouth, Bolton and Barnsley, three teams alongside Derby in the top four, and they may be found wanting again at Pride Park.

Crewe v Harrogate

Crewe may struggle to match the emphatic scoreline of Mansfield, who ran riot in a 9-2 dismantling of Harrogate on Tuesday, but the Railwaymen can still come out on top.

Responding to such a damaging defeat takes a strong determination and Harrogate must be fearing the worst away at third-placed Crewe, who are only three points behind Mansfield in the table and have won ten of their 16 home games.

The Stags racked up 23 shots in Tuesday’s victory while Harrogate were fortunate to escape Stockport with a 1-1 draw in their previous away trip as they lost the shot count 20-3.

Unlike Harrogate, Crewe should be full of belief after Tuesday’s 3-1 success away at league leaders Stockport and this rates a good opportunity for them to bolster their promotion hopes.

Accumulator

Leicester 4-7, Cheltenham Evs, Leyton Orient 11-20, Bolton 13-20.

£1 acca returns £8.03 with bet365.

First goalscorer

Patson Daka Leicester v Middlesbrough

at 9-2 bet365

Leicester have opened the scoring in 26 of their 32 Championship games this season and Patson Daka can set them on their way at home to Middlesbrough. Daka has looked lively since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring the first goal on his last two starts against Stoke and Watford.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.