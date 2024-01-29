Tuesday's Championship and Scottish Premiership predictions: Sky Blues soaring

When to bet

Kick-offs from 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Coventry

2pts 17-20 Coral

Ross County draw no bet

1pt 11-10 bet365, Boyles

Tuesday's EFL and Scottish football predictions

Coventry have been rock-solid at home this season and they can add Bristol City to their list of victims in the Midlands.

The Sky Blues have lost just one of their 14 home league matches and are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions, winning seven times in that excellent run.

Opponents Bristol City have won just one of their last seven games and have scored just three goals in that time, two of which came against Premier League West Ham in two FA Cup ties.

Finding the net has not been a problem for Coventry, though. The Sky Blues have scored 22 goals in their last eight matches and, with attacking talents such as Callum O’Hare and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto thriving, they should continue their playoff push with a win over the Robins.

Livingston manager David Martindale had a word of warning for his side after they were beaten 4-1 by Dundee on Saturday, saying Livi would be relegated from the Scottish Premiership unless they up their levels significantly.

Martindale's men must go again on Tuesday night, when they entertain the team one place and six points above them in the table, Ross County.

Basement boys Livi have lost 12 of their last 14 top-flight games and have scored just 13 times in the league this term.

While on the face of it Ross County have also been struggling, the four defeats they have suffered in their last five league outings have come against teams ranked eighth or higher.

There were positives to take from the Staggies' 1-0 defeat against champions Celtic at the weekend and they could have the edge in this crucial clash at the bottom of the table.

At a shade of odds-against, take Ross with the insurance of the draw no bet.

