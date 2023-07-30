2023-24 Scottish Premiership winner predictions, odds and best bets for all four divisions: Revamped Gers going all out to return to the top

When does the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season start?
Saturday, August 5
2023-24 Scottish Premiership winner odds
4-6 Celtic, 6-5 Rangers, Aberdeen 100, Hearts 150, Hibernian 200, 500 bar.
Without the Old Firm
15-8 Aberdeen, Hearts, 7-2 Hibernian, 12 Motherwell, 25 St Mirren 33 bar.
