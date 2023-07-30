2023-24 Premier League sack race odds, best bets and predictions: Who will be the first manager to leave?

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season start?
Friday, August 11
2023-24 Premier League sack race odds
13-8 J Lopetegui, 7 P Heckingbottom, 10 M Silva, 14 S Cooper, D Moyes, 16 R Hodgson, A Iraola, S Dyche, 18 R Edwards, 20 A Postecoglou, 25 bar.
Best sack race bets for the 2023-24 Premier League season
A Iraola first manager to leave his post
1pt 16-1 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power
