Best bets, odds and winner predictions for the 2023-24 Italian Serie A season: Door ajar for Rossoneri to return to the summit

When does the 2023-24 Italian Serie A season start?
Saturday, August 19
2023-24 Italian Serie A winner odds
9-4 Inter, 3 Napoli, 4 Juventus, 6 Milan, 11 Roma, 14 Lazio, 28 Atalanta, 80 bar.
Best bets for the 2023-24 Italian Serie A season
Milan to win Serie A
2pts 6-1 general
