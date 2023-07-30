Best bets, odds and winner predictions for the 2023-24 German Bundesliga season: Red Bulls can produce a sustained title charge

When does the 2023-24 German Bundesliga season start?
Friday, August 18
2023-24 German Bundesliga winner odds
3-10 Bayern Munich, 5 Borussia Dortmund, 12 Leipzig, 50 Bayer Leverkusen, 100 bar.
Best bets for the 2023-24 German Bundesliga season
RB Leipzig without Bayern Munich
4pts 5-2 bet365, Hills
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in