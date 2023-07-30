Best bets, odds and winner predictions for the 2023-24 French Ligue 1 season: Free-scoring Rennes set to chase home PSG

When does the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season start?
Friday, August 11
2023-24 Ligue 1 winner odds
2-7 Paris St-Germain, 12 Marseille, 20 Lens, Monaco, 33 Lyon, Lille, 50 Rennes, Nice, 250 bar.
Best bets for the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season
Rennes without PSG
2pts 8-1 bet365, Betfair, Power
