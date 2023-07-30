Racing Post logo
2023-24 League Two winner predictions, odds and best bets for promotion, relegation and top goalscorer: Wembley heartache should put Stockport in determined mood

The Big-Kick Off: winner, promotion, relegation and specials bets and predictions for the 2023-24 League Two season

Best bets for the 2023-24 League Two season
Stockport skipper Paddy Madden could lift the League Two title this seasonCredit: James Gill - Danehouse

When does the 2023-24 League Two season start?

Saturday, August 5

2023-24 League Two winner odds

7-2 Wrexham, 6 Stockport, 15-2 Notts County, 11 Gillingham, 14 Bradford, 16 Mansfield, Salford, 18 MK Dons, 25 Doncaster, Swindon, 33 bar.

Best bets for the 2023-24 League Two season

Stockport to win League Two
2pts each-way 6-1 general

author image
Aaron AshleyRacing Post Sport
Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 21:00, 30 July 2023
