2023-24 League Two winner predictions, odds and best bets for promotion, relegation and top goalscorer: Wembley heartache should put Stockport in determined mood

When does the 2023-24 League Two season start?
Saturday, August 5
2023-24 League Two winner odds
7-2 Wrexham, 6 Stockport, 15-2 Notts County, 11 Gillingham, 14 Bradford, 16 Mansfield, Salford, 18 MK Dons, 25 Doncaster, Swindon, 33 bar.
Best bets for the 2023-24 League Two season
Stockport to win League Two
2pts each-way 6-1 general
