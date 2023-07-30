Racing Post logo
2023-24 League One winner predictions, odds and best bets for promotion, relegation and top goalscorer: Playoff misery could inspire Tykes to glory

The Big-Kick Off: winner, promotion, relegation and specials bets and predictions for the 2023-24 League One season

Best bets for the 2023-24 League One season
Derby's James Collins looks a lively runner in the League One top goalscorer marketCredit: Michael Regan

When does the 2023-24 League One season start?

Saturday, August 5

2023-24 League One winner odds

9-2 Derby, 15-2 Bolton, 9 Barnsley, 10 Portsmouth, Peterborough, 12 Reading, 14 Blackpool, 16 Charlton, 20 Oxford, 25 Wycombe, 33 bar.

Best bets for the 2023-24 League One season

Barnsley to win League One
2pts 9-1 bet365, Hills

Read the full story

Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 21:00, 30 July 2023
icon
