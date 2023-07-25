Don't miss The Big Kick-Off - the ultimate football betting guide

The wait is almost over with the return of domestic football coming up on the horizon and that can mean only one thing: The Racing Post's Big Kick-Off pullout is back!

Free inside Monday's edition of the Racing Post, our ultimate betting guide to the new football season is packed with all the information you need for the 2023-24 campaign.

The 80-page supplement features unrivalled insight including in-depth previews of every league in England and Scotland, plus the top four divisions across Europe and much more.

It is packed with superb stats, expert analysis and valuable betting advice and is the definitive resource for anyone looking for a punt on the new football season.

Our team of football experts leave no stone unturned in pursuit of value on everything from the Premier League sack race to the National League.

The Big Kick-Off will also include power rankings for each Premier League team, columns from Mark Langdon and James Milton and data analyst Simon Giles shines the spotlight on second-season syndrome.

Dan Childs and Gareth Freeman have opposing views on whether Manchester City will win the quadruple, while prop master Joe Casey is on hand to offer his five tips for constructing better Bet Builders.

We go behind enemy lines to get the inside info from odds-compilers and the Racing Post's finest football minds have been tasked with picking their best Yankee for the new season.

Don't miss The Big Kick-Off in Monday's Racing Post.

Digital subscribers will be able to access The Big Kick-Off as part of the Racing Post digital edition from 9pm on Sunday. Click here to subscribe.

A standalone edition of The Big Kick-Off supplement is also available to order now from the Racing Post Shop by clicking here .

The standalone edition will be available to buy in independent newsagents and selected other retailers from Wednesday, August 2.

The Big Kick-Off 2023-24: get your 80-page edition in the Racing Post on Monday, July 31 – or you can pre-order your copy here .