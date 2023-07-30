2023-24 Championship winner predictions, odds and best bets for promotion, relegation and top goalscorer: Foxes firmly in hunt for a rapid top-flight return

When does the 2023-24 Championship season start?
Friday, August 4
2023-24 Championship winner odds
4 Leicester, 7 Leeds, 15-2 Southampton, 10 Middlesbrough, 16 Norwich, Ipswich, Watford, 20 Sunderland, West Brom, Stoke, 25 Coventry, 28 bar.
Best bets for the 2023-24 Championship season
Leicester to win the title
2pts 4-1 general
