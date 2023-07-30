The Big Kick-Off: Mark Langdon's best bets and predictions for the 2023-24 football season

When does the 2023-24 EFL season start?

Friday, August 4

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season start?

Friday, August 11

Mark Langdon's ante-post outright predictions for the 2023-24 season

Manchester City to win the Premier League

Ipswich to win the Championship

Portsmouth to win League One

Stockport to win League Two

Click here to back Mark Langdon's 2000-1 ante-post outright acca with bet365

Mark Langdon's 2023-24 EFL promotion treble

Ipswich to be promoted from the Championship

Portsmouth to be promoted from League One

Stockport to be promoted from League Two

Click here to back Mark Langdon's 50-1 EFL promotion treble with bet365

Where can I buy the Racing Post Big Kick-Off?

Digital subscribers are able to access The Big Kick-Off as part of the Racing Post digital edition and via racingpost.com. Click here to subscribe.

A standalone edition of The Big Kick-Off supplement is also available to order now from the Racing Post Shop by clicking here .

The standalone edition will be available to buy in independent newsagents and selected other retailers from Wednesday, August 2.

Premier League betting offers: access £200+ in free bets from leading bookmakers

Choose from an impressive selection of betting offers from our recommended bookmakers. Secure your free bets today.

Paddy Power: Enjoy £20 in cash back

Sky Bet: Claim £30 in free bets

Ladbrokes: Grab £20 in free bets

Coral: Get £20 in free bets

Bet365: Unlock £30 in free bets

William Hill: Claim £30 in free bets

Betfair: Enjoy £20 in free bets

Fafabet: Get 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet up to £50

BetGoodwin: Receive 50% of your first day losses back up to £25

Read the full terms and conditions for each offer below.

Mark Langdon's best bets and predictions for the 2023-24 football season

The 2023-24 football season should be a thriller, and while Manchester City are expected to dominate the Premier League once again, things are far less clear-cut further down the EFL and that offers big potential payouts for small outlays and possibly several months of fun.

City are the obvious place to look for the Premier League winners. They have won the title in five of the past six seasons and set the gold standard with an average of just over 91 points collected in the past six campaigns.

The rest are getting better but it remains difficult to see how Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and the other members of the chasing pack can achieve the type of consistency required to overhaul Pep Guardiola's 2023 treble-winners.

City can be the cornerstone of ante-post divisional bets, but juicier prices can be found further down, starting with Ipswich to win the Championship.

Ipswich looked like a decent Championship team by the end of last season in League One as they romped to promotion with 13 wins and two draws from the final 15 fixtures.

Manager Kieran McKenna signed a new contract in the summer and they have done the right thing by sticking by the squad which gained promotion. Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor looks a sensible signing too and their settled side is at odds with those of the relegated favourites, all of whom have big rebuilding jobs on their hands.

Leicester, Leeds and Southampton are all performing major surgery on their squads and it might take time for them to get in the groove.

Derby are being well backed in League One but there has also been support for Portsmouth and Pompey can justify that support by edging the Rams.

John Mousinho's side finished last season well and they have been busy recruiting over the summer with 12 players added, including the eyecatching arrivals of Will Norris, Regan Poole and Gavin Whyte.

Meanwhile, Colby Bishop is a proven goalscorer at this level and with goalkeeper Norris on board Portsmouth are strong in both boxes.

League Two is absolutely fascinating with National League champions Wrexham and promoted Notts County expected to go straight up again by many.

Notts play some wonderful football and the signing of David McGoldrick shows they mean business, while Wrexham's Hollywood owners could pump more money in at will.

However, it would be wrong to forget about Stockport, who were the best side not to go up last season and have since added Nick Powell to a squad that already looked strong.

A slow start cost Stockport last term.

They won just two of their first 11 matches, but still missed out on automatic promotion by only four points and they are unlikely to be so profligate in the opening months of this season again.

A promotion treble on Ipswich, Portsmouth and Stockport pays in excess of 50-1 and a bet on those three plus Manchester City to win their leagues in an accumulator could return more than £2,000 for a £1 bet.

Claim over £200 in free Premier League bets here + full terms and conditions for each bookmaker

Paddy Power free bets

Unlock up to £20 in cash back when you bet on the Premier League with Paddy Power.

New customer offer. Place your first bet at odds of min 2.0 (EVS) and if it loses we will refund your stake in cash. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using debit cards will qualify for this promotion (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes free bets

Make the most of the 2023-24 Premier League season with Ladbrokes' exclusive offer – stake £5 and receive £20 in free bets .

18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of an account registration at minimum odds of 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets are valid for seven days, and the stake is not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Coral free bets

Secure a £20 free bet when you place a £5 wager on the Premier League with Coral.

18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1 x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Bet365 free bets

Get in on the action this week with bet365's enticing offer – claim a £30 free bet bonus by staking £10 on the Premier League.

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

William Hill free bets

Don't miss out on William Hill's incredible offer – bet £10 on the Premier League this week and receive £30 in free bets .

Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.

Betfair free bets

Place a bet of £5 or more with Betfair this week and receive £20 in free bets .

New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5), get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Sky Bet free bets

Calling all Sky Bet newcomers. Bet on the Premier League and enjoy £30 in free bets .

New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org.

Fafabet free bets

Get 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with Fafabet.

New 18+ new Customers only. Deposit and bet on any sports with minimum odds of 2.0. Get 50% back of your first day's losses as a free bet up to £50+£20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply.

BetGoodwin free bets

Receive 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with BetGoodwin.

Deposit and have a minimum of three bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on the first day. 50% of first day losses refunded as a free bet. Max free bet £25. New accounts only.

Remember, gambling should always be a form of entertainment, not a problem. Be aware of the risks associated with gambling, and take steps to minimise them. If you need help or advice, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of sport and horseracing.