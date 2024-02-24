Wolves v Sheffield United predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Wolves v Sheffield United. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Wolves v Sheffield United

You can watch Wolves v Sheffield United in the Premier League at 1.30pm on Sunday, February 25, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

Wolves to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Wolves v Sheffield United odds

Wolves 9-20

Sheffield United 13-2

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wolves v Sheffield United team news

Wolves

Gary O'Neil has a near full-strength squad to choose from. Matheus Cunha is the only confirmed absentee.

Sheffield United

Defenders Chris Basham, Max Lowe, George Baldock and John Egan are sidelined through injury while Mason Holgate serves the first match of his three-game suspension. Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer face fitness tests.

Wolves v Sheffield United predictions

Sheffield United are preparing for their third televised tussle this month and if the first two are anything to go by then it may be a wasted journey as Wolves look set to punish their defensive deficiencies.

The Blades have suffered 5-0 beatings at home to Aston Villa and Brighton in front of the Sky cameras within the last three weeks while it is hard to forget the 8-0 humbling they endured against Newcastle in another TV match at Bramall Lane in September.

Not every experience on the box has ended in disaster for Sheffield United but, having lost 18 of their 25 league games, the bottom club may struggle to turn the tide at Molineux.

Quite simply, Chris Wilder’s side look Championship-bound and they are conceding far too many goals, having been breached 65 times in 25 outings.

Wilder’s return as manager in December was supposed to tighten up the Blades defensively but while injuries haven’t helped his cause, they have conceded 21 times in their last seven league games at an average of three per outing.

Sheffield United have conceded at least twice in seven of their last nine league matches and Wolves should be licking their lips at the prospect of facing such fragile opposition.

Gary O'Neil’s side will be out for revenge having lost 2-1 at Bramall Lane in November and they should be full of confidence following last weekend’s victory at Tottenham.

Wolves used the counter-attack to good effect in a 2-1 win at Spurs and although this will be a different test and they are expected to dominate the ball, they should deliver the goods.

Wolves have lost only two of their last ten home league games, beating Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea, but they have also shown their aptitude against the lesser lights with wins over Burnley and Everton.

An injury to Matheus Cunha, who has 11 goals and seven assists this season, is a blow but there should be enough in reserve with HeeChan Hwang and Pedro Neto likely to prove especially crucial.

That said, the visitors have nothing to lose and will believe that they can cause problems for a Wolves side who have kept clean sheets in only two of their 12 home league games.

The Blades have scored in five of their last eight league matches and look capable of getting on the scoresheet, enhancing the prospect of a high-scoring encounter.

Key stat

Over 2.5 goals has landed in seven of Wolves’ last nine league matches.

Probable teams

Wolves (3-4-2-1): Sa; Kilman, Toti, Dawson; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Sarabia; Hwang.

Subs: Bellegarde, Traore, Doyle, Doherty, S Bueno, H Bueno, Chirewa, Bentley.

Sheffield United (5-4-1): Foderingham; Bogle, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Lowe; McAtee, Hamer, Souza, Osborn; Archer

Subs: Grbic, Brereton Diaz, Davies, Norwood, Brewster, Brooks, McBurnie, Blacker.

Inside info

Wolves

Star man Pedro Neto

Top scorer Hwang Hee-chan

Penalty taker Pablo Sarabia

Card magnet Mario Lemina

Assist ace Pedro Neto

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Sheffield United

Star man Gustavo Hamer

Top scorer James McAtee

Penalty taker James McAtee

Card magnet Jayden Bogle

Assist ace Gustavo Hamer

Set-piece aerial threat Anel Ahmedhodzic

Wolves v Sheffield United b et builder predictions

Jayden Bogle to be shown a card

Bogle is the Blades' joint-most carded player this season with seven bookings and he may be in for a tough time against this Wolves frontline.

Hwang-Hee Chan to have a shot on target

The South Korean has had 36 shots from 21 games the Premier League this season, with ten of those efforts resulting in a goal.

Under 5.5 Wolves corners

The Blades have had only 83 corners in 25 games this season, an average of 3.32 per match.

Price guide: 9-2

