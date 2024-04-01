West Ham vs Tottenham prediction, betting tips and odds: Hammers could strike early blow

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on West Ham vs Tottenham. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch West Ham vs Tottenham

You can watch West Ham vs Tottenham in the Premier League at 8.15pm on Tuesday, April 2, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bets

West Ham to score first

2pts 6-5 bet365

Tomas Soucek to be shown a card

1pt 100-30 bet365

West Ham vs Tottenham odds

West Ham 21-10

Tottenham 11-10

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham vs Tottenham team news

West Ham

Midfielder Edson Alvarez is suspended and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is set to deputise for Alphonse Areola, who suffered a thigh injury at Newcastle. Nayef Aguerd and Michail Antonio will be assessed.

Tottenham

Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster and Manor Solomon are the only injury absentees for Spurs. Brennan Johnson, Richarlison and Micky van de Ven could return to the starting line-up.

West Ham vs Tottenham predictions

The tagline for Tottenham's first season under Ange Postecoglou could be 'it's not how you start, it's how you finish' and Spurs may need to show off their resilience again when they travel to London rivals West Ham.

Having gone behind in the third minute of Saturday's home fixture against Luton, Tottenham came back to win 2-1 thanks to an 86th-minute goal from Heung-Min Son.

West Ham are aiming to take advantage of another tentative Tottenham start although they were on the wrong end of a spectacular weekend comeback at Newcastle.

The Hammers led 3-1 at St James' Park before conceding goals in the 77th, 83rd and 90th minutes to lose a frenetic contest 4-3.

No team outside the bottom six have conceded as many goals as the Hammers' 54 this season and their defensive record was not helped by February's 6-0 defeat to Arsenal at the London Stadium.

The Gunners exploded out of the blocks at the venue for the 2012 Olympics, leading 4-0 at half-time, but slow-starting Tottenham may take time to get into their stride.

Tahith Chong's early opener for Luton on Saturday was the seventh time in nine games that Tottenham had gone 1-0 down and they also trailed Brighton 2-0 after 23 minutes of their 4-2 defeat at the Amex Stadium on December 28.

Their powers of recovery are impressive, however, and their last 12 goals have all come in the second half. That tally includes three goals in the final 13 minutes against Crystal Palace and four after the break at top-four rivals Aston Villa.

West Ham had to come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Burnley at the London Stadium on March 10. Either side of that game, though, they took a 29th-minute lead against Villa and were 2-0 up inside seven minutes against Brentford thanks to Jarrod Bowen's quickfire brace.

Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Michail Antonio all scored against Newcastle and Lucas Paqueta completes a classy forward line for the hosts.

The Hammers are worth backing to strike the first blow although closing out a victory over Spurs, whose attacking unit is at full strength, could prove difficult.

The absence of suspended midfielder Edson Alvarez is a blow to West Ham's chances of completing a league double over Tottenham, who were beaten 2-1 in December's reverse fixture.

West Ham central midfielders Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse were both booked in that clash and Tomas Soucek, cautioned in three of his last four league appearances, is a big price to be shown a card in a competitive London derby.

Key stat

Tottenham have not scored a first-half goal in any of their last six Premier League matches

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Subs: Phillips, Ings, Johnson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Aguerd, Cornet

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Werner, Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Dragusin, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Royal

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Lucas Paqueta

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Card magnet Lucas Paqueta

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Kurt Zouma

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

West Ham vs Tottenham b et builder predictions

Over 3.5 goals

No team outside the bottom six have conceded more goals than West Ham's 54 this season and eight of Tottenham's 14 away games had over 3.5 goals

More goals scored in second half

Tottenham's last 12 league goals all came after half-time and their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace and 4-0 victory at Aston Villa were goalless at the break

Heung-Min Son to score at any time

The Spurs star has scored in three of his last four league appearances, racking up 15 shots during that period

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

