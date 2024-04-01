West Ham vs Tottenham prediction, betting tips and odds: Hammers could strike early blow
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for West Ham vs Tottenham. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch West Ham vs Tottenham
You can watch West Ham vs Tottenham in the Premier League at 8.15pm on Tuesday, April 2, live on TNT Sports 1
Match prediction & best bets
West Ham to score first
2pts 6-5 bet365
Tomas Soucek to be shown a card
1pt 100-30 bet365
West Ham vs Tottenham odds
West Ham 21-10
Tottenham 11-10
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
West Ham vs Tottenham team news
West Ham
Midfielder Edson Alvarez is suspended and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is set to deputise for Alphonse Areola, who suffered a thigh injury at Newcastle. Nayef Aguerd and Michail Antonio will be assessed.
Tottenham
Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster and Manor Solomon are the only injury absentees for Spurs. Brennan Johnson, Richarlison and Micky van de Ven could return to the starting line-up.
West Ham vs Tottenham predictions
The tagline for Tottenham's first season under Ange Postecoglou could be 'it's not how you start, it's how you finish' and Spurs may need to show off their resilience again when they travel to London rivals West Ham.
Having gone behind in the third minute of Saturday's home fixture against Luton, Tottenham came back to win 2-1 thanks to an 86th-minute goal from Heung-Min Son.
West Ham are aiming to take advantage of another tentative Tottenham start although they were on the wrong end of a spectacular weekend comeback at Newcastle.
The Hammers led 3-1 at St James' Park before conceding goals in the 77th, 83rd and 90th minutes to lose a frenetic contest 4-3.
No team outside the bottom six have conceded as many goals as the Hammers' 54 this season and their defensive record was not helped by February's 6-0 defeat to Arsenal at the London Stadium.
The Gunners exploded out of the blocks at the venue for the 2012 Olympics, leading 4-0 at half-time, but slow-starting Tottenham may take time to get into their stride.
Tahith Chong's early opener for Luton on Saturday was the seventh time in nine games that Tottenham had gone 1-0 down and they also trailed Brighton 2-0 after 23 minutes of their 4-2 defeat at the Amex Stadium on December 28.
Their powers of recovery are impressive, however, and their last 12 goals have all come in the second half. That tally includes three goals in the final 13 minutes against Crystal Palace and four after the break at top-four rivals Aston Villa.
West Ham had to come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Burnley at the London Stadium on March 10. Either side of that game, though, they took a 29th-minute lead against Villa and were 2-0 up inside seven minutes against Brentford thanks to Jarrod Bowen's quickfire brace.
Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Michail Antonio all scored against Newcastle and Lucas Paqueta completes a classy forward line for the hosts.
The Hammers are worth backing to strike the first blow although closing out a victory over Spurs, whose attacking unit is at full strength, could prove difficult.
The absence of suspended midfielder Edson Alvarez is a blow to West Ham's chances of completing a league double over Tottenham, who were beaten 2-1 in December's reverse fixture.
West Ham central midfielders Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse were both booked in that clash and Tomas Soucek, cautioned in three of his last four league appearances, is a big price to be shown a card in a competitive London derby.
Key stat
Tottenham have not scored a first-half goal in any of their last six Premier League matches
Probable teams
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio
Subs: Phillips, Ings, Johnson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Aguerd, Cornet
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Richarlison
Subs: Werner, Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Dragusin, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Royal
Inside info
West Ham
Star man Lucas Paqueta
Top scorer Jarrod Bowen
Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Card magnet Lucas Paqueta
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Kurt Zouma
Tottenham
Star man Heung-Min Son
Top scorer Heung-Min Son
Penalty taker Heung-Min Son
Card magnet Cristian Romero
Assist ace James Maddison
Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero
West Ham vs Tottenham bet builder predictions
Over 3.5 goals
No team outside the bottom six have conceded more goals than West Ham's 54 this season and eight of Tottenham's 14 away games had over 3.5 goals
More goals scored in second half
Tottenham's last 12 league goals all came after half-time and their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace and 4-0 victory at Aston Villa were goalless at the break
Heung-Min Son to score at any time
The Spurs star has scored in three of his last four league appearances, racking up 15 shots during that period
Pays out at 5-1 with bet365
Published on 1 April 2024inPremier League
Last updated 12:59, 1 April 2024
