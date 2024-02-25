West Ham v Brentford predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on West Ham v Brentford. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch West Ham v Brentford

You can watch West Ham v Brentford in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday February 26, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

3pts 20-21 bet365

West Ham v Brentford odds

West Ham 6-4

Brentford 7-4

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham v Brentford team news

West Ham

Kalvin Phillips is suspended after his red card against Nottingham Forest. Lucas Paqueta has returned to training and could be fit enough to start.

Brentford

The Bees remain without the injured Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Josh Dasilva and Ethan Pinnock.

West Ham v Brentford predictions

West Ham have lost their last three matches by an aggregate score of 11-0 and they are desperate to snap that streak in Monday's home fixture against their bogey team Brentford.

The Bees have won all five of their Premier League clashes with the Hammers, whose last league win over Brentford was a 4-0 victory in April 1993 when Martin Allen and Trevor Morley were among the goalscorers.

Despite leading West Ham to Europa Conference League glory last season, and steering them into the Europa League round of 16 this term, David Moyes is again under pressure at the London Stadium.

A 3-0 defeat at Manchester United was followed by a chastening 6-0 loss at home to Arsenal, with all six goals coming in the first 65 minutes.

Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips was sent off in West Ham's 2-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest last time out, although the return from injury of star man Lucas Paqueta could provide a major boost for Moyes.

The Hammers look a different side when Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus are all available and attack may be the best form of defence for the hosts given their recent run of results.

Brentford are also feeling the heat having lost four of their last five league matches, although those defeats came against Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City (twice).

The Bees held firm until the 71st minute at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday before Erling Haaland broke the deadlock for champions City.

Before then, though, eight of Brentford's previous ten matches in all competitions had rewarded backers of both teams to score and over 2.5 goals and that looks a solid bet when east London meets west London.

Ivan Toney marked his return from suspension by scoring a free-kick in January's 3-2 home win over Forest and the England international's tally now stands at four goals from just six league starts.

Toney is not the only in-form striker in the Brentford ranks as Neal Maupay has struck five times in his last seven league and cup starts and Yoane Wissa's return from the Africa Cup of Nations gives Thomas Frank another attacking option.

Like West Ham, the Bees have been conceding plenty of goals recently. Before their 1-0 defeat at City, who had 11 shots on target, Brentford's previous five league defeats were by 4-1, 3-1, 3-2, 3-1 and 4-1 scorelines and they look set for a lively trip across the capital.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in nine of Brentford's last 11 games in all competitions.

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Kudus; Bowen

Subs: Antonio, Cresswell, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Johnson, Cornet, Ings

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Jorgensen, Ajer, Mee; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay

Subs: Wissa, Collins, Jensen, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Lucas Paqueta

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Card magnet Edson Alvarez

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Brentford

Star man Ivan Toney

Top scorer Neal Maupay

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Card magnet Christian Norgaard

Assist ace Neal Maupay

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

West Ham v Brentford b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Brentford won November's reverse fixture 3-2 while West Ham have conceded 11 goals in their last three Premier League games

Neal Maupay to have a shot on target

The Brentford forward has scored in five of his last seven starts and can test West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola

Frank Onyeka to be shown a card

There are plenty of card candidates in the midfield battle and Brentford's Onyeka may well add to his tally of six bookings in 852 minutes of league action

Pays out at 5-1 with Hills

