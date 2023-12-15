Premier League predictions and football betting tips for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Bournemouth to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 6-5 bet365

Cole Palmer first goalscorer

1pt each-way 5-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Manchester City to win & both teams to score

1pt 21-10 BoyleSports

Newcastle

2pts 17-20 Coral

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Bournemouth v Luton predictions

It has taken a few weeks for Bournemouth to hit their stride under new manager Andoni Iraola, but Cherries fans are beginning to see why the club moved for the former Rayo Vallecano boss.

The south coast outfit have collected 13 points from their last five league games, culminating in a 3-0 win at Manchester United last week, and they would have taken a full return had in-form Aston Villa not scored an injury-time equaliser at the Vitality.

However, Luton can make their presence felt. They are making a better fist of staying up than fellow promoted sides Burnley and Sheffield United and both teams have scored in nine of their last 11 outings.

With Bournemouth keeping just two home clean sheets in their last 14 home games, don’t be surprised if the Cherries extend their fine run in what turns out to be an entertaining encounter.

Bournemouth v Luton team news

Bournemouth: The Cherries have no fresh injury concerns but Tyler Adams, Max Aarons, Ryan Fredericks, Alex Scott, Darren Randolph and Lloyd Kelly are sidelined.

Luton: Loanee Issa Kabore is available after missing the 2-1 defeat to his parent club Manchester City. Hopes are high that Gabriel Osho will return from a knee injury but midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is suspended.

Bournemouth v Luton predicted line-ups

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer, Bell; Kabore, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Adebayo, Brown.

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Chelsea v Sheffield United predictions

Last weekend's 1-0 home win over Brentford was a good start to Chris Wilder's return to Sheffield United, but their away form suggests the Blades will struggle at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

United have taken just one point from their seven away games this season, scoring just four times on road - and two of those were own goals.

The alarm bells will really be ringing for Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino if his expensively assembled squad are beaten by the basement boys, and the Blues are difficult to trust after losing at home to Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Brentford at Stamford Bridge this season.

But one shining light has been Cole Palmer, who has scored five times since joining from Manchester City and had five attempts on goal in last week’s defeat at Everton.

He has been confident enough to take on penalty duties and can add to his already decent goal tally.

Chelsea v Sheffield United team news

Chelsea: Robert Sanchez is struggling with a knee injury while Reece James and Marc Cucurella picked up injuries in last week’s defeat at Everton. Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu and Ben Chilwell are also sidelined.

Sheffield United: Jack Robinson is suspended but Oliver Norwood and Oli McBurnie are back from bans. George Baldock faces a late test on a thigh injury.

Chelsea v Sheffield United predicted line-ups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Sheffield United (4-1-4-1): Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhovic, Trusty, Lowe; Souza; McAtee, Hamer, Brooks, Archer; McBurnie.

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Manchester City v Crystal Palace predictions

Manchester City came from a goal down to snap their four-game winless run at Luton last Sunday and they will expect to punish a depleted Crystal Palace at the Etihad.

Not only are the Eagles down to bare bones but they are also devoid of confidence, having picked up only five points from their last nine league outings.

However, Palace have had some joy against City in the recent past and their counter-attacking style is well-suited to exploiting a home defence who are finding clean sheets hard to come by.

Pep Guardiola’s side, even in the likely absence of Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku, should have enough in reserve to carve out a sixth home league win of the season.

But the Citizens have kept only three clean sheets in their last 21 games while Palace have failed to score in only one of their last seven, netting in defeats to Tottenham and Liverpool.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace team news

Manchester City: Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku are both expected to miss out again but Jack Grealish should overcome a minor niggle. Kevin De Bruyne remains sidelined.

Crystal Palace: Remi Matthews is set to make his full debut in goal in the absence of Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson. The Eagles will be without suspended forward Jordan Ayew while Rob Holding, Odsonne Edouard, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Cheick Doucoure and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are injured. Tyrick Mitchell is fit, however.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Kovacic, Rodri; Foden, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Matthews; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Richards, Ahamada, Hughes; Olise, Mateta, Schlupp.

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Newcastle v Fulham predictions

Three days on from their Champions League exit to Milan, it’s understandable that the layers are out to get injury-hit Newcastle against a Fulham outfit in a rich vein of goalscoring form.

The Magpies have also suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats to Everton and Tottenham, so Eddie Howe will be desperate to see a positive response.

Newcastle have won seven of their eight home league games this season, claiming the scalps of Aston Villa, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United at St James' Park.

So while it may be a quick turnaround and Howe has less resources at his disposal than he would like, the Toon thrive at their Tyneside fortress and they are too big a price to ignore.

Fulham have scored 16 goals in their last four league outings, recording successive 5-0 wins at home to Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

However, the Cottagers’ away form is uninspiring and, having failed to win in seven road outings, Newcastle can get their season back on track.

Newcastle v Fulham team news

Newcastle: Kieran Trippier is suspended and joins Sandro Tonali, Sven Botman, Nick Pope, Harvey Barnes, Matt Target, Elliott Anderson, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock on the sidelines. Anthony Gordon must be assessed but is expected to feature.

Fulham: Issa Diop and Adama Traore remain sidelined and Tim Ream is expected to be out until after Christmas. Willian faces a late fitness test.

Newcastle v Fulham predicted line-ups

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Cairney, Palhinha; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

