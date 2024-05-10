Premier League Saturday 3pm Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Bournemouth vs Brentford predictions

Bournemouth were no match for Premier League title chasers Arsenal at the Emirates last week but the Cherries have made serene progress at the Vitality Stadium and should pick off Brentford.

Manager Andoni Iraola has earned plenty of plaudits for his transformation of Bournemouth and that is justified on the evidence of their 3-0 win against Brighton in their latest home game.

The Cherries have taken 13 points from their last five home outings, failing to oblige only in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United, and opponents Brentford look vulnerable now they are safe from relegation.

The Bees have failed to score in their last two league games, going down 1-0 at Everton before a goalless draw with London rivals Fulham, and they lost the shot count 15-7 at home to the Cottagers.

Thomas Frank’s side have suffered defeat in 11 of their last 15 away league games and that includes reverses at relegated Sheffield United and second-bottom Burnley.

Bournemouth, currently on course for a top-half finish, are worth backing at even-money to add to those road woes.

Bournemouth vs Brentford team news

Bournemouth: Milos Kerkez serves the final game of his three-match suspension and Ryan Fredericks, Luis Sinisterra and Chris Mepham are missing through injury but Iraola has confirmed that Tyler Adams, Lloyd Kelly and Marcus Tavernier will all return to the squad for this clash.

Brentford: Kristoffer Ajer is expected to feature despite suffering a broken nose and Mathias Jensen should also return to the matchday squad. However, Aaron Hickey Ben Mee, Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva are all still on the sidelines.

Bournemouth vs Brentford predicted line-ups

Bournemouth (4-4-2): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Semenyo, Christie, Cook, Kluivert; Unal, Solanke.

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon; Damsgaard, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Bournemouth vs Brentford key stat

Bournemouth have lost only two of their last 13 home league games.

Best bet for Bournemouth vs Brentford :

Bournemouth

2pts Evs Betfair

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Everton vs Sheffield United predictions

Four straight home league wins to nil have guided Everton to Premier League safety and the Toffees are long odds-on to put in a five-star performance against relegated Sheffield United.

Only Manchester City and West Ham have triumphed at Goodison Park from 11 that have tried in the league since November, so this looks a daunting prospect for the beleaguered Blades.

Chris Wilder’s visitors are winless in 12 matches, losing five on the spin, and their road record has been utterly dreadful with them suffering 14 defeats from their 18 outings.

But with pressure no longer on Everton and Sheffield United’s fate already sealed, this may be more entertaining than the home supporters have been accustomed to.

The shackles have been released from the Blades and, despite their obvious struggles, they are starting to find the net with regularity, scoring in eight of their last nine matches.

That includes in defeat in recent away trips to Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle and they may be able to grab another consolation goal at Goodison.

Everton vs Sheffield United team news

Everton: Nathan Patterson, Dele Alli and Vitalii Mykolenko will not feature again this season, so with no fresh injury concerns the Toffees have an unchanged squad from their draw against Luton last weekend.

Sheffield United: Anel Ahmedhodzic is suspended and Mason Holgate is ineligible to face his parent club, so Chris Wilder may have to change formation. Tom Davies, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, Oli McBurnie, Chris Basham, George Baldock and Rhys Norrington-Davies are missing.

Everton vs Sheffield United predicted line-ups

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Sheffield United (4-3-2-1): Foderingham; Bogle, Robinson, Trusty, Osborn; Arblaster, Souza, Hamer; McAtee, Archer; Brereton Diaz.

Everton vs Sheffield United key stat

Both teams have scored in six of Sheffield United’s last eight away league games.

Best bet for Everton vs Sheffield United :

Everton to win & both teams to score

1pt 7-4 Betfair

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Newcastle vs Brighton predictions

Newcastle are finishing with a late rattle as they attempt to chase down a stuttering Tottenham in the battle for fifth and they can ramp up the pressure on Spurs with a high-scoring home victory over Brighton.

The Magpies have won four of their last five league games to renew their European qualification hopes and their last three league successes have been by 4-0, 5-1 and 4-1 scorelines.

Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal have collected more points at home this season than Eddie Howe’s side and they should have the beating of injury-hit Brighton, whose only win in their last 12 away league games came at relegated Sheffield United.

Newcastle have their own injury concerns to contend with, especially in defence without first-choice centre-backs Sven Botman and Fabian Schar, which may fill the Seagulls with some hope of getting on the scoresheet.

But Roberto De Zerbi’s side had conceded 11 times in four matches before overcoming Aston Villa 1-0 at home last weekend and they have been beaten 4-0 at Luton and 3-0 on trips to Fulham and Bournemouth since the turn of the year.

Newcastle vs Brighton team news

Newcastle: Nick Pope, Joelinton and Miguel Almiron were back available for last weekend’s win at Burnley and will be pushing for starts while Kieran Trippier should be available having returned to training in the week. Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Matt Targett and Lewis Miley are missing.

Brighton: Evan Ferguson, Solly March, Jack Hinshelwood, Kaoru Mitoma, James Milner and Pervis Estupinan are all sidelined while Adam Lallana, Julio Enciso, Tariq Lamptey, Jan Paul van Hecke and Joao Pedro are injury doubts.

Newcastle vs Brighton predicted line-ups

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Gordon, Isak, Barnes.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Igor; Gilmour, Gross; Fati, Buonanotte, Adingra; Welbeck.

Newcastle vs Brighton key stat

Both teams have scored in four of the last five league meetings between the sides.

Best bet for Newcastle vs Brighton :

Newcastle to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 10-11 general

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Tottenham vs Burnley predictions

Anything less than a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would see Burnley relegated, so expect the Clarets to come out of the traps quickly.

Spurs will be feeling shell-shocked following four consecutive defeats and the visitors could capitalise on that by getting the ball rolling in north London.

The Lilywhites have conceded first in nine of their last 12 Premier League games and their defence has looked leaky since the injury to Destiny Udogie, with Emerson a far-from-adequate deputy at left-back.

Both teams have scored in Spurs’ last 13 league matches on their own patch and Burnley can keep that trend going – and their hopes of survival alive – by netting the opener.

However, Tottenham have won seven of their last home games against the Clarets and have lost just one of their last 22 matches against sides starting the day in the relegation zone.

Ange Postecoglou’s men won the thrilling reverse fixture 5-2, so it seems likely that, despite going behind, Spurs will have enough to complete the comeback to snap their four-match losing streak and relegate Burnley in the process.

Tottenham vs Burnley team news

Tottenham: Timo Werner, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Manor Solomon, Fraser Forster and Ryan Sessegnon all remain out but Spurs have no fresh injury concerns. Oliver Skipp played well at left-back against Liverpool and could get the nod over Emerson in that role.

Burnley: Aaron Ramsey, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Nathan Redmond and Jordan Beyer are certain absentees for the Clarets and the game has come too soon for Luca Koleosho but Maxim Esteve has recovered from an illness in time to feature.

Tottenham vs Burnley predicted line-ups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Skipp; Bentancur, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Burnley (4-4-2): Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Vitinho; Gudmundsson, Cullen, Berge, Odobert; Foster, Fofana.

Tottenham vs Burnley key stat

Spurs have conceded first in nine of their last 12 league games.

Best bet for Tottenham vs Burnley :

Tottenham to win from behind

1pt 19-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

West Ham vs Luton predictions

David Moyes’s excellent innings at the London Stadium is coming to an end and the Scot will be looking to sign off with a win in his final home match.

Although, it is now six games without a win for West Ham following their 5-0 drubbing at rivals Chelsea last Sunday and with Luton fighting for their lives, they are far from a certainty to earn three points.

One man who could step up, however, is Jarrod Bowen. He was the Hammers’ sole shining light in a dark day at Stamford Bridge – hitting the woodwork three times in west London – and he looks a likely candidate to get on the scoresheet against the Hatters.

Luton are on an eight-game winless streak on their travels, losing six times in a run which has seen them concede 24 goals, so the England forward could get plenty of opportunities.

Bowen has been a star of the Moyes era at West Ham, with the Scot handing him his Premier League debut back in 2020, and after netting in the reverse fixture and scoring four in his last five league home games, the West Ham attacker looks set to give his manager the home send-off he deserves.

West Ham vs Luton team news

West Ham: Konstantinos Mavropanos, Nayef Aguerd and Kalvin Phillips are all still injured but Lucas Paqueta is fit despite being forced off against Chelsea.

Luton: Tom Lockyer, Issa Kabore, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown and Amari’i Bell are out for the season while this game has come too soon for Dan Potts and Mads Andersen. Chiedozie Ogbene, however, will be in the squad.

West Ham vs Luton predicted line-ups

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio.

Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Burke, Osho, Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Sambi Lokonga, Doughty; Morris, Chong; Adebayo.

West Ham vs Luton key stat

Luton have conceded 24 goals in their last eight away games.

Best bet for West Ham vs Luton :

Jarrod Bowen to score

1pt 7-5 bet365

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Wolves vs Crystal Palace predictions

Oliver Glasner has transformed Crystal Palace into a thrilling attacking outfit in a matter of months and with a transfer window and pre-season under his belt, there is potential for him to get the Eagles to fly next season.

Palace can build on their sensational 4-0 win over Manchester United – which made it 13 points from the last 15 available – by beating Wolves, who have managed just one win in their last nine games.

That run includes six losses, including one to Championship Coventry, as well as draws with struggling duo Nottingham Forest and Burnley, suggesting a visit from in-form Palace would not have been high on Gary O’Neil’s wishlist.

The Eagles have won five of their last six meetings with Wolves and given they have beaten Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham alongside Manchester United in their ongoing unbeaten run, a trip to Molineux will not frighten them one bit.

A front three of Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze is enough to trouble any defence, let alone one which has gone 11 games without a clean sheet, so back Palace to come away from the Black Country with another three points.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace team news

Wolves: Mario Lemina was forced off against Manchester City but has recovered in time to feature, as has his brother Noha. Craig Dawson, Pedro Neto and Leon Chiwome remain absent for Wanderers but Tommy Doyle is available after missing out against his parent club last weekend.

Crystal Palace: Will Hughes was forced off in Palace’s 4-0 rout of Manchester United but is available for this clash, unlike Sam Johnstone, Jefferson Lerma, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure and Matheus Franca, who are all still out.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Wolves (3-5-2): Sa; S Bueno, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Doyle, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Hwang.

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Eze; Mateta.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace key stat

Crystal Palace have won five of their last six meetings with Wolves.

Best bet for Wolves vs Crystal Palace:

Crystal Palace

1pt 6-4 bet365

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

