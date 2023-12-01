Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on Saturday's Premier League matches. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Arsenal v Wolves predictions

Arsenal have hit the front in the Premier League title race and, with Manchester City and Liverpool not in action until Sunday, they can stretch their lead at the top to four points by beating Wolves at the Emirates.

The Gunners left it late to record a 1-0 win at Brentford last weekend but they should have a smoother passage to victory against Wolves, who are weakened in midfield by suspensions to Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina.

The visitors have shown real promise going forward under Gary O'Neil but remain suspect defensively and have kept only one clean sheet in 13 league outings.

Wolves were beaten 3-2 away at Fulham on Monday, while they have also conceded three in defeat at Crystal Palace and twice in a loss at struggling Sheffield United this season.

Arsenal, on a high after Wednesday’s 6-0 rout of Lens in the Champions League in midweek, can expose those defensive frailties and win a goal-laden contest.

Arsenal v Wolves team news

Arsenal: Fabio Vieira has joined Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Jurrien Timber on the sidelines.

Wolves: Midfielders Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina are suspended but defender Craig Dawson returns from his ban. Rayan Ait-Nouri faces a fitness test but Pedro Neto and Joe Hodge are injured.

Arsenal v Wolves predicted line-ups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Wolves (3-5-2): Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Traore, Doyle, Bellegarde, Doherty; Cunha, Hwang.

Best bet for Arsenal v Wolves :

Arsenal to win & over 2.5 goals v Wolves

1pt 5-6 bet365

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Brentford v Luton predictions

Luton will not be resting on their laurels after last weekend's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace as their December Premier League schedule includes home fixtures against Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea.

First, the Hatters must head to Brentford, who are hot favourites to claim maximum points despite winning only two of their seven home matches in 2023-24.

Bottom-half sides Palace and Bournemouth have claimed draws at the Gtech Community Stadium and Everton won 3-1 on their September trip to west London, so the Bees make limited appeal at the prices.

Instead, back over 2.5 goals, which has been a winning bet in five of Luton's seven away matches and five of Brentford's seven games at home.

The Hatters have posed a more consistent goal threat than many expected but Palace had eight shots on target in their defeat at Kenilworth Road last weekend.

Brentford's only clean sheet at home this term came in a 3-0 win over bottom club Burnley and they beat West Ham 3-2 at the start of November, having shared 2-2 draws with Tottenham and Bournemouth earlier in the season.

Brentford v Luton team news

Brentford: Centre-back Nathan Collins is injured along with Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade. Mikkel Damsgaard and Mads Roerslev will be assessed.

Luton: Issa Kabore is available after missing last weekend's win over Crystal Palace due to concussion. Marvelous Nakamba is a doubt and Mads Andersen, Reece Burke, Dan Potts and Albert Sambi Lokonga are injured.

Brentford v Luton predicted line-ups

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Roerslev; Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Lockyer; Kabore, Mpanzu, Barkley, Doughty; Ogbene, Morris, Brown

Best bet for Brentford v Luton :

Over 2.5 goals

2pts 3-4 Betfair

Verdict by James Milton

Burnley v Sheffield United predictions

The Premier League’s two leakiest defences lock horns in a basement battle at Turf Moor and goals should be on the menu.

A tussle between a pair of relegation rivals often results in a cagey, low-scoring affair, but this match may buck the trend as even at this early stage neither team can afford to lose.

Burnley have lost 11 of their opening 13 games, suffering defeat in all seven league outings at home, while Sheffield United have been beaten in ten of their 13 top-flight matches this term.

Neither side has yet to keep a clean sheet and they have conceded a whopping 66 goals between them.

So, with both teams having scored in five of Burnley’s last seven league games and it also landing in five of United’s last six, it may pay to bank on goals in Saturday's crunch clash at the bottom.

Burnley v Sheffield United team news

Burnley: The Clarets have no reported fresh injury problems but Lyle Foster, Jack Cork and Arijanet Muric remain out.

Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie is back in contention and Wes Foderingham returns from illness. However, the Blades are missing Chris Basham, John Egan, Tom Davies, Daniel Jebbison and Rhian Brewster. The match comes too soon for Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Burnley v Sheffield United predicted line-ups

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho; Amdouni, Rodriguez.

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson; Baldock, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, Thomas; Archer, McBurnie.

Best bet for Burnley v Sheffield United :

Both teams to score in Burnley v Sheffield United

2pts 20-23 Betfair

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.