Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Bournemouth to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 13-10 general

Over 3.5 goals in Crystal Palace v Luton

1pt 2-1 bet365, Hills

Over 2.5 goals in Wolves v Fulham

1pt 9-10 bet365

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Bournemouth v Sheffield United predictions

Sheffield United's season is turning into an embarrassment and manager Chris Wilder faces a massive task to lift the Blades after their 6-0 home defeat to Arsenal on Monday.

That was the fourth occasion they have lost by five or more goals at Bramall Lane this term and even Blades loyalists will head to Bournemouth fearing the worst.

The Cherries ended a seven-match winless run in the league with a 2-0 win at Burnley last week and the quality of their opposition in that slump has to be recognised.

Three of their four losses came against Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City, so they should be able to turn it on against the worst team in the division.

However, as they have scored more than twice in just one of their 12 home games, this may not be another goalfest, so take the home team to win a match featuring no more than three goals.

Bournemouth v Sheffield United team news

Bournemouth: Marcos Senesi is ruled out with a hamstring injury. Hopes are high that Lloyd Kelly could be available but James Hill, Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks and Max Aarons are out.

Sheffield United: Mason Holgate is still banned while Rhian Brewster, Anis Ben Slimane, John Egan, Cameron Archer, Chris Basham, Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies are all missing.

Bournemouth v Sheffield United predicted line-ups

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke

Sheffield United (4-5-1): Grbic; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Osborn; McAtee, Norwood, Souza, Davies, Hamer; Osula

Bournemouth v Sheffield United key stat

Sheffield United have scored in just one of their last five Premier League matches.

Best bet for Bournemouth v Sheffield United :

Bournemouth & under 3.5 goals

1pt 13-10 general

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Crystal Palace v Luton predictions

Luton are making a better fist of staying up than the other two promoted teams, but they have lost their last four matches and could soon be marooned in the bottom three.

Injuries have caught up with Rob Edwards' side and the fact that their only away win in their last eight was at Sheffield United tells its own tale.

There have been plenty of hard-luck stories, such as Aston Villa's late winner last weekend, but the Hatters can be relied upon to be positive, which should lead to a decent game at Crystal Palace.

The Eagles, now under Oliver Glasner's stewardship, have shown signs of life and were ahead at Tottenham last week before falling to three late Spurs goals.

Palace have beaten Brentford, Sheffield United and Burnley in recent Selhurst Park clashes, scoring three times on each occasion, so expect them to go on the front foot and help produce an entertaining spectacle with plenty of goals.

Crystal Palace v Luton team news

Crystal Palace: Jordan Ayew is expected to shake off a hip problem but Michael Olise, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Marc Guehi are missing.

Luton: Amari'i Bell has been ruled out with a thigh injury while Mads Andersen, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown and Marvelous Nakamba are among the Hatters absentees.

Crystal Palace v Luton predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace (3-4-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Ayew, Mateta, Eze

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Kabore, Mengi, Burke; Ogbene, Clark, Barkley, Doughty; Chong, Morris, Townsend

Crystal Palace v Luton key stat

Luton have conceded 16 goals in their last five league matches.

Best bet for Crystal Palace v Luton :

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 2-1 bet365, Hills

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Wolves v Fulham predictions

There may not appear to be much at stake in a match between two teams who look destined to finish in mid-table this season, but that may not mean that Wolves and Fulham simply go through the motions at Molineux.

The visitors should definitely be encouraged by three victories in their last four games and wins in their last two matches against Manchester United and Brighton should not be sniffed at.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil will go without his best two forwards, Hee-Chan Hwang and Matheus Cunha, but his team have lost just two of their last 11 home league matches.

Last weekend's 3-0 loss at Newcastle came after strong away wins at Brentford, Chelsea and Tottenham, so they will be confident that the St James' Park performance can be dismissed as a blip.

November's meeting at Craven Cottage was a 3-2 cracker and there is a strong chance there will be at least three goals in this one.

Wolves v Fulham team news

Wolves: Jose Sa and Pedro Neto are expected to be fit after thigh issues but Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha and Joao Gomes will miss out.

Fulham: Joao Palhinha is available after a two-match ban while Raul Jimenez is Wanderers' only confirmed absentee.

Wolves v Fulham predicted line-ups

Wolves (3-4-3): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Doyle, Lemina, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Bellegarde, Neto

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz

Wolves v Fulham key stat

Just three of Fulham's last 16 Premier League games have failed to generate at least three goals.

Best bet for Wolves v Fulham :

Over 2.5 goals

1pt 9-10 bet365

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.