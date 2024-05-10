Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction, betting tips and odds: Back Blues to add to tension at Forest

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday, May 11, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bets

Chelsea to win & both teams to score

2pts 21-10 general

Noni Madueke to be first goalscorer

1pt 9-1 bet365

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea odds

Nottingham Forest 13-5

Chelsea Evs

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea predictions

Nottingham Forest's appeal against their four-point deduction was rejected this week so the Tricky Trees' Premier League future will be resolved on the pitch and it could effectively be decided by the time of their kick-off against Chelsea.

Forest have a healthy goal-difference advantage over 18th-placed Luton, meaning that a home victory over Chelsea or a final-day win at fellow strugglers Burnley should ensure their top-flight status. Defeat for Luton at West Ham on Saturday and if Burnley fail to win at Tottenham means the deal could be sealed before Forest's later start.

Whatever Forest's situation at kick-off, they face a Chelsea side who have lost only one of their last 12 league matches and are enjoying their best spell under Mauricio Pochettino, beating Everton 6-0, Tottenham 2-0 and West Ham 5-0 in their last three home games.

Football club owners are rarely shy about taking credit when things are going well and Chelsea's Todd Boehly declared this week that the Blues' "beautiful football" was "exactly the way we drew it up".

The caveat is that Boehly was referring to "the last two and a half games" – the wins over West Ham and Spurs and the second half at Aston Villa, where Chelsea came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 and had a late effort ruled out by VAR.

More sceptical observers may point out that, less than three weeks ago, the Blues lost 5-0 at Arsenal and their recent results also include 2-2 draws away to bottom club Sheffield United and at home to second-bottom Burnley, who played the entire second half with ten men.

Cole Palmer's spectacular impact since signing from Manchester City has papered over plenty of cracks but Chelsea are capable of winning an entertaining contest at the City Ground.

Forest claimed a much-needed 3-1 win at relegated Sheffield United last weekend although the Blades created a concerning amount of chances, winning the shot count 17-15.

Chelsea are not renowned for their ruthlessness in front of goal but Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke have all contributed to an impressive tally of 28 goals in ten league matches since the start of March.

The Blues have scored at least twice in 11 of their last 13 top-flight fixtures and the exceptions were the rout at Arsenal and February's 1-1 draw at champions City.

Forest have lost nine of their ten games against top-five clubs this season, also suffering 3-2 home defeats to Newcastle, Bournemouth and Brighton.

Backing Chelsea to win and both teams to score appeals at the odds and Madueke, who scored with one of his seven shots against West Ham last weekend, is a tempting price to break the deadlock.

The winger has also notched in three of his last six away games including the draw at Villa Park, where he had four attempts at goal.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have lost ten of their 13 matches against the Premier League's top seven

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea team news

Nottingham Forest

Neco Williams (thigh) is likely to be the hosts' only injury absentee. Striker Taiwo Awoniyi returned to the squad last weekend but may start on the bench again.

Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu and Carney Chukwuemeka are injured. Reece James is back in training and could feature while Christopher Nkunku is pushing for a start.

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Toffolo, Niakhate, Awoniyi, Dominguez, Sangare, Origi, Kouyate

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Subs: Nkunku, Casadei, Disasi, James, Silva, Sterling, Colwill

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Star man Morgan Gibbs-White

Top scorer Chris Wood

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Morgan Gibbs-White

Assist ace Anthony Elanga

Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Nicolas Jackson

Assist ace Cole Palmer

Set-piece aerial threat Trevoh Chalobah

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in six of Forest's last eight league games while Chelsea have kept only two clean sheets in 17 away matches

Morgan Gibbs-White to be shown a card

The Forest playmaker has picked up nine yellow cards in the league this season, five of which have come in his last nine home games

Conor Gallagher to have a shot on target

Gallagher's five league goals this term have all been scored in his last 12 appearances and he had three shots in his last away match at Aston Villa

Pays out at 12-1 with bet365

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.