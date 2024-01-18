Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club to preview a big weekend of Premier League action.

There were five top-flight fixtures last weekend and there are five more taking place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with league leaders Liverpool hoping to stretch their advantage over Manchester City to five points with victory at Bournemouth.

The Reds are without Mohamed Salah, who is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt, while injuries are piling up. However, Mark thinks the rampant Reds have enough firepower in reserve to pick off the Cherries.

There are four more tasty tussles taking place over the weekend, kicking off with Arsenal against Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Saturday lunchtime and concluding with Brighton against Wolves on Monday evening. Mark has pinpointed the value in each of those encounters.

The team also discuss the issues surrounding Everton and Nottingham Forest after they were charged with breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules while Mark has his say on what could be next for Jose Mourinho following his sacking from Roma.

EFL expert Dan Childs is back with his best bets in the Football League and gives us the lowdown on this week’s team in focus, League Two strugglers Salford.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers for the weekend as the team create a treble and offer up their other selections.

