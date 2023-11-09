Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club to preview a big weekend of Premier League action.

The Premier League is in full swing and the team kick off by previewing the weekend's headline match from Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea entertain reigning champions Manchester City.

Despite a mediocre performance, Chelsea claimed a precious win against undefeated London rivals Tottenham on Monday and they will be looking to prove themselves again this week by causing the Citizens some issues in the capital on Sunday.

Mark provides his best bets in all ten of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including a potentially tricky game for a depleted Spurs outfit against an improving Wolves, while he has also pinpointed a goalscorer punt when an out-of-form Manchester United host struggling Luton.

Not only that but Mark has created a bet builder and a treble for bettors to enjoy across the weekend.

Special guest Dan Childs is also on hand with his best bets in the EFL and gives us detailed analysis on this week’s team in focus, Fleetwood Town.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.