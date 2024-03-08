Manchester United v Everton predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Manchester United v Everton. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Manchester United v Everton

You can watch Manchester United v Everton in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday, March 9th, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Everton or draw double chance

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

Manchester United v Everton odds

Manchester United 17-20

Everton 16-5

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester United v Everton team news

Manchester United

Jonny Evans and Marcus Rashford have been passed fit but Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Mason Mount and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will definitely miss out for the Red Devils.

Everton

Dele Alli remains unavailable due to a groin injury. Idrissa Gueye and Arnaut Danjuma face late fitness tests.

Manchester United v Everton predictions

Manchester United have little margin for error in their pursuit of Champions League qualification and their recent struggles could continue when they welcome Everton to Old Trafford.

A top-five league finish may be enough to secure a place at Europe's top table next season, but United find themselves six points adrift of fifth-placed Tottenham, who have played one game fewer and possess a far superior goal difference.

A string of wins will be required if United are to apply some pressure to Spurs or fourth-placed Aston Villa, who are 11 points better off than the Red Devils. But Erik ten Hag's men are in danger of losing touch after defeats at home to Fulham and in last weekend's Manchester derby.

Sunday's defeat to Manchester City was widely expected but it was still a demoralising experience for United, who were unable to build on Marcus Rashford's stunning opening goal.

Wave after wave of City attacks forced the Red Devils to sit deep and they were predictably overwhelmed after Phil Foden's cracking leveller 11 minutes after half-time.

The match statistics told a sorry story for United, with City bossing 73 per cent of the ball and taking 27 shots to their rivals' three.

United captain Bruno Fernandes spoke about pushing for fourth place after Sunday's derby defeat, but it is hard to see where his confidence comes from.

Eleven league defeats is already two more than United suffered in the entirety of last season, and their 37-goal tally is the lowest among the top 12.

They have looked well short of being a top-four side and approach Saturday's clash against Everton with injury concerns over several senior players, including striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has not featured since last month's 2-1 win at Luton.

And given United's potentially lengthy list of absentees and their general lack of confidence, Everton should fancy their chances of picking up at least a point at Old Trafford.

Sean Dyche's side have gone ten Premier League games without a victory but the recent return of four of their docked points has put them in a fairly strong position in the survival scrap.

The Toffees hold a five-point buffer to 18th-placed Luton and are a point above Nottingham Forest, who are awaiting the conclusion of an investigation into their own potential financial fair play breach.

At some point Everton will need to put a few more wins on the board, but their recent performances have not been too shabby.

They drew 1-1 at Brighton on their last awayday and the Toffees were the dominant side for large parts of last weekend's 3-1 loss at home to West Ham, when they were floored by two injury-time goals.

Dyche will be aware that hard-luck stories count for nothing in a relegation fight but his team remain competitive in every game and they can get some reward on their trip to Manchester.

Key stat

Everton have avoided defeat in seven of their last ten away games

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, McTominay, Forson, Eriksen, Diallo, Kambwala, Evans, Collyer.

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Beto, Young, Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Gueye.

Inside info

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Scott McTominay

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Everton

Star man Abdoulaye Doucoure

Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Jarrad Branthwaite

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Manchester United v Everton b et builder predictions

Everton or draw double chance

Everton have dug out draws on two of their last three Premier League road trips and they can take at least a point against injury-hit Manchester United, who were outclassed at the Etihad last weekend.

Under 2.5 goals

Everton's last four away games have each generated fewer than three goals and the low-scoring trend may continue at Old Trafford.

Casemiro to be carded

Combative Casemiro has been booked in four of eight appearances in 2024 and he looks a strong card candidate against the Toffees.

Pays out at 10-1 with Paddy Power

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.