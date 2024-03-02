Manchester City v Manchester Utd predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering 30-1 about a goal being scored in Sunday's Premier League showdown between Manchester City and Manchester United. You can grab your free bets here.

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Manchester City v Manchester United

You can watch Manchester City v Manchester United in the Premier League at 3.30pm on Sunday, March 3, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Erling Haaland to score two or more goals

2pts 13-5 bet365

You can bet on the Manchester derby and get 30-1 about a goal being scored at the Etihad here.

Manchester City v Manchester United odds

Manchester City 2-7

Manchester United 10-1

Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester City v Manchester United team news

Manchester City

Jack Grealish has been ruled out after suffering an injury in the FA Cup win at Luton. Josko Gvardiol (ankle) has returned to training but may not be rushed back into action.

Manchester United

Harry Maguire will be assessed after missing the cup victory at Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils are missing the injured Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial.

Manchester City v Manchester United predictions

Manchester City are embarking on a crucial run of fixtures in their pursuit of a sixth Premier League title in seven seasons, starting with Sunday's derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens' following three league games see them travel to leaders Liverpool before hosting title rivals Arsenal and Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa.

The three-way title battle offers an unfamiliar test for Pep Guardiola's side, who have had to overcome some setbacks during the 2023-24 campaign.

As well as the psychological challenge of starting afresh after winning the treble last season, the Citizens have endured some significant injuries this term.

Kevin De Bruyne was restricted to just 23 minutes of Premier League playing time before the turn of the year while Erling Haaland missed the busy December schedule due to a foot injury.

The bad news for United is that City's attacking stars are fit and firing again, as they demonstrated in spectacular fashion against Luton in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday.

Haaland scored five goals in their 6-2 rout at Kenilworth Road, four of them set up by peerless playmaker De Bruyne, and the Norwegian star sounded understandably bullish in a post-match interview.

"Finally I am feeling good," the striker declared. "It's an amazing feeling. It's coming, we're coming. We are ready to attack."

Haaland is often portrayed as a robotic goal-machine but those quotes suggest he has needed time to regain his sharpness after injury.

His display against Luton is ominous for United and he is worth backing to score two or more goals in the derby, having notched a hat-trick in last season's 6-3 win at the Etihad.

The City striker scored twice in October's 3-0 victory at Old Trafford, where four of his five shots were on target, and he has been in the thick of the action in his last three home appearances.

Haaland claimed both goals in City's 2-0 win over Everton on February 10, had nine shots in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea and scored the only goal of the game with one of his six attempts against Brentford.

United's 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham last weekend ended a four-game winning streak in the league and they bounced back with a 1-0 midweek FA Cup win at Nottingham Forest.

However, they are still rated 10-1 underdogs to win at City and the absence of injured striker Rasmus Hojlund, who had scored in all four of United's league victories in 2024, is a blow.

Injuries in the full-back positions also leave the Red Devils vulnerable against a group of City attackers who, as Luton found out on Tuesday, are starting to move through the gears.

Key stat

Erling Haaland has scored five goals in three Premier League appearances against Manchester United

Probable teams

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden

Subs: Alvarez, Lewis, Kovacic, Nunes, Akanji, Gomez, Bobb

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Subs: McTominay, Evans, Diallo, Eriksen, Kambwala, Forson, Maguire

Inside info

Manchester City

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Alejandro Garnacho

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Casemiro

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane

Manchester City v Manchester United b et builder predictions

Over 3.5 goals

Manchester City have won this fixture 4-1 and 6-3 in the last two seasons and they had ten shots on target in October's 3-0 victory at Old Trafford

Over 2.5 Manchester United cards

The Red Devils have had over 2.5 cards in their last three league derbies and prime booking candidates Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Bruno Fernandes should all start

Alejandro Garnacho to have over 1.5 shots

With Rasmus Hojlund injured, Garnacho is arguably United's biggest attacking threat and he has racked up 17 shots in his last three league starts

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

Get 30-1 on a goal to be scored in the Manchester derby with Paddy Power

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering new customers 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the Manchester derby .

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab this Paddy Power betting offer . It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power and open a new account using promo code YFBCVP. Deposit a minimum of £10 by card (Apple Pay deposits are not eligible). Place a max £1 bet on the 'Over 0.5 Goals' market in Manchester City v Manchester United on Sunday, March 3. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount credited in free bets.

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this betting offer for the Manchester derby and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customer offer. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. Visit Paddy Power for further T&Cs. 18+. Please gamble responsibly.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.