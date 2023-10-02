Luton v Burnley predictions, betting odds and tips: improving hosts can keep Clarets waiting for first win

When to bet

7.30pm Tuesday

Best bet

Luton draw no bet

1pt 19-20 Coral

Luton v Burnley odds

Luton 9-5

Burnley 17-10

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Luton v Burnley predictions

Burnley are priced up as favourites for their rearranged clash against Luton and it may pay to oppose the winless Clarets, who are finding losing a hard habit to shake.

Vincent Kompany’s side have lost five of their first six games, most recently slipping to a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle, and have scored just four goals.

The return from suspension of Lyle Foster may boost Burnley’s attack but they’ll need more than Foster to overcome an increasingly effective Luton side.

The Hatters have taken four points from their last two games, recording a first Premier League win at Everton last Saturday, while they had the better of a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves before then.

Last season’s top scorer Carlton Morris has found his scoring touch and Rod Edwards’ men look better organised than a Burnley side who have shipped 15 goals, so there’s reason to believe Luton can edge what already looks like a relegation six-pointer.

However, meetings between these two tend to be tight - three of the last five have ended all square - so keeping the draw on side is worth considering.

