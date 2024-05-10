When to bet

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

3pm Saturday

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 5.30pm, Saturday

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 4.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Jean-Philippe Mateta to score any time

1pt 21-10 bet365

Ryan Yates to be booked

1pt 11-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Declan Rice to register an assist

1pt 3-1 bet365

Player props preview

Manchester United vs Arsenal

With four successive wins behind them, Arsenal are doing everything in their power to stay in the Premier League title race and the trip to Manchester United which awaits them on Sunday should not be as difficult as previous visits to Old Trafford.

It is hard to determine which United team will turn up given their inconsistencies, but their 4-0 hammering by Crystal Palace on Monday suggests Arsenal should have few issues finding the net.

And while he has been praised for the defensive steel he has added to the team's midfield, Declan Rice has often been key in Arsenal's attacking build-up play and looks worth backing for an assist.

Rice made three key passes in the win over Bournemouth last time out and took his Premier League assist total to eight - as many as Martin Odegaard.

The former West Ham man likes to venture forwards and could yet again prove a valuable source of creativity in the Arsenal midfield against a United side desperately missing someone like Rice in their own engine-room.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Wolves leaked five goals against Manchester City last Saturday and they should be wary of this weekend's visitors Crystal Palace, who are finishing the season with a flourish under Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles have demonstrated renewed attacking verve with Glasner at the helm, as highlighted by Monday's shock mauling of United.

Among the greatest beneficiaries of this new-found offensive approach is Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has scored eight goals in Palace's last nine Premier League assignments.

The Frenchman is in high spirits and is worth a bet to score at Molineux.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea have accumulated 174 yellow cards between them in the Premier League this season and a fiery affair could be on the cards at the City Ground.

Forest are in the relegation mix, although they should finish 17th barring an unfavourable string of results. However, Nuno Espirito Santo's side will be eager to keep things in their own hands and could be forced into some cynical fouls against the Blues, whose discipline has also been questionable all season.

Ryan Yates could be at the heart of any scraps, having committed 51 fouls and picked up six yellow cards in the Premier League this term.

His opposing number Conor Gallagher has racked up the most fouls in the division (78), so the midfield battle could be interesting to watch and Yates is worth a bet to go into the book, having done so in the reverse fixture in September.

