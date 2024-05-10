Fulham vs Manchester City prediction, betting tips and odds: City set for sweet 16 as they seek to maintain winning streak over the Cottagers
Where to watch Fulham vs Manchester City
You can watch Fulham vs Manchester City in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday, May 11, live on TNT Sports 1.
Match prediction & best bet
Manchester City and under 4.5 goals
1pt 4-5 BoyleSports
Fulham vs Manchester City odds
Fulham 12-1
Manchester City 2-9
Draw 6-1
Fulham vs Manchester City predictions
Manchester City are three wins away from securing a record-breaking fourth successive Premier League crown and Fulham are unlikely to play the role of party-poopers as they close in on yet another title celebration.
The champions have won 15 matches in a row against Fulham and can complete a sweet 16 with a vital victory at Craven Cottage that will move them to the summit above Arsenal.
The title race is fascinatingly poised with City knowing that one below par performance could see them relinquish their crown.
However, Pep Guardiola's side are well versed at handling high-pressure situations and seem to be growing stronger as the stakes get higher.
The Citizens are on a six-game Premier League winning sequence for the third time this season but they are capable of much longer streaks of success, as they showed last term when reeling off 12 consecutive league victories to seal the title.
Fulham are potentially tricky opposition and have made their mark against high-profile opposition this season. Their tally of nine home league wins has included notable victories over Arsenal (2-1) and Tottenham (3-0).
However, the Cottagers are unable to match their 52-point tally from last season and their performances have dipped with only six points gathered from the last 21 available.
Fulham's 0-0 draw at Brentford last Saturday was a disappointing affair with both teams struggling to make an impact.
The Cottagers should have greater motivation this weekend as they seek to satisfy their supporters in the club's last home game of the season, but they are likely to be forced onto the back foot by opponents with history in their sights.
There is always the potential for nerves in the final furlong of such a tight race but City have managed the situation by starting games in such impressive fashion.
City have scored first-half goals in each of their last six league games and, on four of those occasions, they have hit the front within the opening 20 minutes.
It helps for City to have so many key players performing close to the peak of their powers.
Phil Foden has been their most consistent performer over the course of the season and made his 24th Premier League goal contribution (16 goals and eight assists) with an assist in last Saturday's 5-1 triumph at home to Wolves.
Kevin De Bruyne has weighed in with eight assists and four goals despite being absent from August until January, and Erling Haaland tops the scoring charts with 25 goals despite missing seven games through injury.
Haaland was back to his best with four goals against Wolves and his heightened confidence could be key at a tense stage of the season when clear-cut chances may be harder to come by.
The Norwegian netted in City's recent 2-0 success at Nottingham Forest and he can help them to another solid away triumph which features under 4.5 goals.
Key stat
Manchester City have won eight of their last nine Premier League away games
Fulham vs Manchester City team news
Fulham
Harrison Reed (knock) is a doubt and Tosin Adarabioyo has been left out for the last two matches as he chases a move away from the club.
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad to select from.
Probable teams
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.
Subs: Tete, Jimenez, Wilson, Broja, Cairney, Traore, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Reed.
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; B Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.
Subs: Dias, Grealish, Stones, Doku, Nunes, Alvarez, Lewis, Bobb, Gomez.
Inside info
Fulham
Star man Joao Palhinha
Top scorer Rodrigo Muniz
Penalty taker Willian
Card magnet Joao Palhinha
Assist ace Andreas Pereira
Set-piece aerial threat Issa Diop
Manchester City
Star man Phil Foden
Top scorer Erling Haaland
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Card magnet Rodri
Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland
Fulham vs Manchester City bet builder predictions
Manchester City to win
City have been ruthless during the run-in and they can overcome another obstacle on their title quest.
Erling Haaland to score the first goal
The Norwegian will be full of confidence after his four goals against Wolves and can open the scoring at Craven Cottage.
Joao Palhinha to be carded
The holding midfielder leads the top flight card count with 13 yellows and could add to the tally this weekend.
Pays out at 10-1 with Paddy Power
Published on 10 May 2024inPremier League
Last updated 12:56, 10 May 2024
