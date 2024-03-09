Liverpool v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 on Haaland to have a shot target
Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Liverpool v Man City. Plus new Betfair customers can get 30-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot on target
Betfair are offering new customers 30-1 that Erling Haaland has a shot on target in Sunday's Premier League showdown between Liverpool and Man City.
You can grab your free bets here. We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Liverpool v Man City
You can watch Liverpool v Man City in the Premier League at 3.45pm on Sunday, March 10, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
Match prediction & best bet
Man City
1pt 13-10 Betfair
Click to bet on Erling Haaland to have a shot on target at 30-1 with Betfair
Liverpool v Man City odds
Liverpool 2-1
Man City 13-10
Draw 14-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Liverpool v Man City team news
Liverpool
Centre-back Ibrahima Konate is a doubt and Joel Matip, Alisson, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara are ruled out. Jayden Danns missed Thursday's trip to Sparta Prague.
Man City
Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes will be assessed while Jack Grealish remains sidelined.
Liverpool v Man City predictions
Relentless Manchester City have won 16 of their 17 matches since jetting out to the Club World Cup in December and they can reach the Premier League summit by defeating Liverpool at Anfield.
Given their almost faultless start to 2024, City might be a little frustrated to still be in chasing mode.
However, they have been up against a pair of worthy adversaries as Arsenal have recovered strongly from their December wobble and Liverpool are excelling on multiple fronts.
The Reds put the first trophy in the cabinet with a gutsy 1-0 extra-time success over Chelsea in last month's EFL Cup final and they continue to make progress in the FA Cup and the Europa League.
Jurgen Klopp was half-expected to give some of his key players a breather for Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg at Sparta Prague but he opted for a strong starting line-up and was rewarded with a superb 5-1 victory.
The Reds' progress from the Sparta tie looks guaranteed but there was a downside to their midweek triumph as centre-back Ibrahima Konate had to be substituted due to an apparent muscle strain.
Konate will be given every chance to feature against City but doubts over his fitness present another selection concern for Klopp, who has key decisions to make over Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai.
Salah has scored in each of Liverpool's last four Premier League home games against City, including the winner in last season's 1-0 victory, but he has made just two substitute appearances since returning injured from the Africa Cup of Nations and is unlikely to be anywhere near peak fitness.
The same could be said of Szoboszlai, who has not started a Premier League game since scoring in the 4-1 home victory over Chelsea at the end of January.
Klopp must decide how much he can hope to get out of that duo and he will also have faith in understudies Harvey Elliott and Bobby Clark, who have contributed greatly to the Reds' recent seven-game winning streak.
Liverpool's injury crisis has allowed their younger players to show their worth but there have been understandable variations in performance which, to this point, have not been punished.
Chelsea should have put Liverpool away in the final 20 minutes of normal time in the EFL Cup final and Nottingham Forest were heading for a well-deserved Premier League draw last weekend until Darwin Nunez stepped up with his controversial injury-time winner.
Nunez is probably playing the best football of his career and will be the main threat to a City side who are far from watertight in defence.
But the champions have greater depth of resources than Liverpool in all areas of the pitch and they have had plenty of preparation time since Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League success at home to Copenhagen, which sealed a comfortable 6-2 aggregate success.
Pep Guardiola will be hugely wary and respectful of Liverpool, who have beaten his team on four of their seven league visits to Anfield.
However, City should arrive at the weekend in better shape than their hosts and they look decent value to take the spoils.
Key stat
Man City have won 16 of their last 17 matches in all competitions
Probable teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Subs: Adrian, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gomez, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Gakpo, Koumas
Man City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Foden, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland
Subs: Ortega, Alvarez, Bobb, Kovacic, Gvardiol, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Nunes
Inside info
Liverpool
Star man Darwin Nunez
Top scorer Mohamed Salah
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Card magnet Darwin Nunez
Assist ace Darwin Nunez
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Man City
Star man Phil Foden
Top scorer Erling Haaland
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Card magnet Rodri
Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias
Liverpool v Man City bet builder predictions
Manchester City to win
The Citizens have dropped only two points this year and should come up with a winning formula against their injury-hit hosts
Phil Foden to score or assist
City star Phil Foden is playing as well as anyone in the Premier League and could make his mark on another heavyweight contest
Rodri to be shown a card
Rodri has a key role to play in breaking up Liverpool's counter-attacks and he may well overstep the mark with some of his tactical fouling
Pays out at 11-1 with Paddy Power
Betfair are offering new customers 30-1 that Erling Haaland has a shot on target in Liverpool v Man City
Read on to find out how you can get 30-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot on target with Betfair.
- Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZFBDXO
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a maximum £1 bet on Haaland to have 1+ shots on target
- If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount credited in free bets
Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- Place a max £1 bet on Haaland 1+ shot on target market, in Liverpool vs Man City, March 10th.
- Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.
- Free bets are valid seven days
- Only deposits with cards or Apple Pay are eligible
- Excludes multiples & in-play bets.
- Further T&C's apply. Visit Betfair for more details
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 9 March 2024inPremier League
Last updated 13:32, 9 March 2024
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs
- Premier League Bet Builder predictions: goals, cards and corners betting
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Manchester United v Everton predictions, odds and betting tips
- Arsenal v Brentford predictions, odds and betting tips
- Cheltenham Festival Free Bets: £640 in free bets up for grabs
- Get £50 in free bets with Copybet for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Get a £30 free betting bonus with BetUK for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfred for next week: Cheltenham Festival new customer betting offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £60 in free bets with BetMGM for day one's races
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs
- Premier League Bet Builder predictions: goals, cards and corners betting
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Manchester United v Everton predictions, odds and betting tips
- Arsenal v Brentford predictions, odds and betting tips
- Cheltenham Festival Free Bets: £640 in free bets up for grabs
- Get £50 in free bets with Copybet for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Get a £30 free betting bonus with BetUK for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfred for next week: Cheltenham Festival new customer betting offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £60 in free bets with BetMGM for day one's races