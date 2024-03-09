Liverpool v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 on Haaland to have a shot target

Betfair are offering new customers 30-1 that Erling Haaland has a shot on target in Sunday's Premier League showdown between Liverpool and Man City.

You can grab your free bets here. We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Liverpool v Man City

You can watch Liverpool v Man City in the Premier League at 3.45pm on Sunday, March 10, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Match prediction & best bet

Man City

1pt 13-10 Betfair

Click to bet on Erling Haaland to have a shot on target at 30-1 with Betfair

Liverpool v Man City odds

Liverpool 2-1

Man City 13-10

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Man City team news

Liverpool

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate is a doubt and Joel Matip, Alisson, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara are ruled out. Jayden Danns missed Thursday's trip to Sparta Prague.

Man City

Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes will be assessed while Jack Grealish remains sidelined.

Liverpool v Man City predictions

Relentless Manchester City have won 16 of their 17 matches since jetting out to the Club World Cup in December and they can reach the Premier League summit by defeating Liverpool at Anfield.

Given their almost faultless start to 2024, City might be a little frustrated to still be in chasing mode.

However, they have been up against a pair of worthy adversaries as Arsenal have recovered strongly from their December wobble and Liverpool are excelling on multiple fronts.

The Reds put the first trophy in the cabinet with a gutsy 1-0 extra-time success over Chelsea in last month's EFL Cup final and they continue to make progress in the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp was half-expected to give some of his key players a breather for Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg at Sparta Prague but he opted for a strong starting line-up and was rewarded with a superb 5-1 victory.

The Reds' progress from the Sparta tie looks guaranteed but there was a downside to their midweek triumph as centre-back Ibrahima Konate had to be substituted due to an apparent muscle strain.

Konate will be given every chance to feature against City but doubts over his fitness present another selection concern for Klopp, who has key decisions to make over Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Salah has scored in each of Liverpool's last four Premier League home games against City, including the winner in last season's 1-0 victory, but he has made just two substitute appearances since returning injured from the Africa Cup of Nations and is unlikely to be anywhere near peak fitness.

The same could be said of Szoboszlai, who has not started a Premier League game since scoring in the 4-1 home victory over Chelsea at the end of January.

Klopp must decide how much he can hope to get out of that duo and he will also have faith in understudies Harvey Elliott and Bobby Clark, who have contributed greatly to the Reds' recent seven-game winning streak.

Liverpool's injury crisis has allowed their younger players to show their worth but there have been understandable variations in performance which, to this point, have not been punished.

Chelsea should have put Liverpool away in the final 20 minutes of normal time in the EFL Cup final and Nottingham Forest were heading for a well-deserved Premier League draw last weekend until Darwin Nunez stepped up with his controversial injury-time winner.

Nunez is probably playing the best football of his career and will be the main threat to a City side who are far from watertight in defence.

But the champions have greater depth of resources than Liverpool in all areas of the pitch and they have had plenty of preparation time since Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League success at home to Copenhagen, which sealed a comfortable 6-2 aggregate success.

Pep Guardiola will be hugely wary and respectful of Liverpool, who have beaten his team on four of their seven league visits to Anfield.

However, City should arrive at the weekend in better shape than their hosts and they look decent value to take the spoils.

Key stat

Man City have won 16 of their last 17 matches in all competitions

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gomez, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Gakpo, Koumas

Man City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Foden, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Alvarez, Bobb, Kovacic, Gvardiol, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Nunes

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Darwin Nunez

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Darwin Nunez

Assist ace Darwin Nunez

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Man City

Star man Phil Foden

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Liverpool v Man City b et builder predictions

Manchester City to win

The Citizens have dropped only two points this year and should come up with a winning formula against their injury-hit hosts

Phil Foden to score or assist

City star Phil Foden is playing as well as anyone in the Premier League and could make his mark on another heavyweight contest

Rodri to be shown a card

Rodri has a key role to play in breaking up Liverpool's counter-attacks and he may well overstep the mark with some of his tactical fouling

Pays out at 11-1 with Paddy Power

Betfair are offering new customers 30-1 that Erling Haaland has a shot on target in Liverpool v Man City

Read on to find out how you can get 30-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot on target with Betfair.

Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZFBDXO

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a maximum £1 bet on Haaland to have 1+ shots on target

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount credited in free bets

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

Place a max £1 bet on Haaland 1+ shot on target market, in Liverpool vs Man City, March 10th.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid seven days

Only deposits with cards or Apple Pay are eligible

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

Further T&C's apply. Visit Betfair for more details

Betfair 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.