Chelsea v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Where to watch Chelsea v Newcastle

You can watch Chelsea v Newcastle in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday March 11, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Newcastle to score two or more goals

2pts 13-10 Hills







Chelsea v Newcastle odds

Chelsea 19-20

Newcastle 13-5

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea v Newcastle team news

Chelsea

Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill are injured, joining Carney Chukwuemeka, Reece James, Benoit Badiashile and Christopher Nkunku on the sidelines. Conor Gallagher is a doubt due to illness.

Newcastle

Kieran Tripper is out with a calf problem, while Lewis Hall is ineligible to face his parent club. Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Nick Pope are all out injured.

Chelsea v Newcastle predictions

Calls for Mauricio Pochettino to be dismissed are getting louder among the Chelsea fan base and life is unlikely to get any easier for the Argentinian when his side welcome Newcastle to Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Pochettino is 5-1 with Paddy Power to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post with the Blues having recorded just three wins in their last nine games.

As part of that run they lost to an injury-hit Liverpool in extra-time of the EFL Cup final, prompting ridicule from fans and pundits alike.

On Sky Sports, Gary Neville labelled Chelsea "billion-pound bottle-jobs" and it is fair to say they have not looked much better than in their disastrous 2022-23 campaign, despite the significant investment under co-owner Todd Boehly.

The Blues have picked up the same number of points on their travels as at home (both 18) in the Premier League this term and, if anything, it is becoming tougher to perform at Stamford Bridge with the growing discontent among fans.

Despite dominating the ball, Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw with inconsistent Brentford last time out in the league and they have been particularly underwhelming at the back.

Pochettino's men are without a clean sheet in their last eight matches, having shipped 12 goals in their last five Premier League fixtures.

In their last home league game against Wolves at the start of February, they lost 4-2 and their defensive deficiencies will not be helped by the added absences of Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill for the visit of the Magpies.

Newcastle are a little further ahead in their pursuit of European football, although it will take some effort for them to challenge for the top five.

That said, they began March on the front foot with a 3-0 win over Wolves at St James' Park and they will be eager to stay on the winning trail.

The inconsistency of both these sides suggests the match result betting is worth avoiding, though, and instead punters should back visitors Newcastle to score two or more goals.

Chelsea have been leaking goals and Newcastle are in a good position to capitalise, having netted at least twice in seven of their last eight games in the Premier League.

Callum WIlson remains out for the visitors but Alexander Isak has recorded 11 goals in the top flight this term and the Magpies can be ruthless on their day.

That was certainly the case in the reverse fixture earlier this season at St James' Park, where Newcastle thumped Chelsea 4-1, and Eddie Howe's men can bag a couple again on Monday.

Key stat

Chelsea have conceded in eight straight matches.

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.

Subs: Silva, Madueke, Casadei, Gilchrist, Tauriainen, Samuels-Smith, Harrison.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Lascelles, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Almiron, Anderson, Miley.

Inside info

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Nicolas Jackson

Assist ace Cole Palmer

Set-piece aerial threat Axel Disasi

Newcastle

Star man Alexander Isak

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Bruno Guimaraes

Set-piece aerial threat Sven Botman

Chelsea v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Chelsea have been leaking goals and will not be helped by the absences of Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill, so back over 2.5 goals at Stamford Bridge.

Alexander Isak to score at anytime

In the absence of Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak is Newcastle's main man up front and he can add to his tally of 15 goals in all competitions.

Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card

Bruno Guimaraes has been shown nine yellow cards in the league this term, having been awarded seven last term, and he could again go into the book.

Guide price 11-1 with Paddy Power

