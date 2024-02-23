Arsenal v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Arsenal v Newcastle. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Arsenal v Newcastle

You can watch Arsenal v Newcastle in the Premier League at 8pm on Saturday, February 24th, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal & under 4.5 goals

1pt 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Arsenal v Newcastle team news

Arsenal

Fabio Vieira returned to the squad for Wednesday's trip to Porto but Thomas Partey lacks match fitness and Gabriel Jesus, Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko remain sidelined.

Newcastle

Callum Wilson faces 12 weeks on the sidelines and has joined Nick Pope Matt Targett, Joelinton and Elliot Anderson in the Magpies' treatment room. Alexander Isak and Joe Willock are doubts and Sandro Tonali is suspended.

Arsenal v Newcastle predictions

Arsenal were desperately disappointed to concede an injury-time goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss at Porto, but they can swiftly get over their midweek mishap with a vital Premier League win over Newcastle.

Despite their defeat in Portugal, the Gunners are 2-5 favourites to advance from their Champions League round-of-16 tie, which resumes with next month's second leg at the Emirates, but their immediate focus will be on domestic matters as they try to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City in an increasingly compelling title race.

Mikel Arteta's side have reeled off five successive league victories, which includes a pair of 5-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Burnley and a 6-0 demolition of West Ham.

So given the recent glut of goals, it was surprising to see them deliver such a tentative performance in Portugal, where they failed to muster a single shot on target.

It was clearly an off-night for the Gunners, who looked out of their comfort zone on their first taste of Champions League knockout football since 2017.

But they are sure to play at a higher tempo against Newcastle as they attempt to right the perceived wrongs of a controversial 1-0 defeat on Tyneside in November.

Arsenal felt there were at least three good reasons why Anthony Gordon's winning goal should have been ruled out at St James' Park, where they fell below their usual standards and were undone by an injury-hit Newcastle side who appeared hungrier to take the spoils.

That hard-fought success had kept Newcastle in sixth place and firmly in the reckoning for a top-four finish. However, their injury problems have persisted through the winter and a lack of consistency has seen them fall out of realistic contention for Champions League qualification.

The Magpies have begun to stage a recovery of sorts and they head to north London hoping to extend a five-game unbeaten run. But there are some major selection issues for Eddie Howe, who is again missing important players in key areas.

First-choice keeper Nick Pope, influential midfielder Joelinton and striker Callum Wilson are among the six definite absentees and there are doubts over top scorer Alexander Isak and winger Joe Willock.

Howe will set his team out to be as organised and competitive as possible and attempt to play on the nerves of their wounded hosts.

However, Newcastle have taken just 11 points from their 12 Premier League games on the road this season, and ten defeats from their last 11 Premier League visits to the Emirates points towards another fruitless trip for the Toon Army.

Key stat

Arsenal have won seven of their last eight Premier League home games.

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Soares, Nketiah, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Partey.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Gordon, Barnes.

Subs: Karius, Isak, Willock, Ritchie, Livramento, Murphy, Hall, Krafth, Lascelles.

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Newcastle

Star man Anthony Gordon

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Anthony Gordon

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Arsenal v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Arsenal to win

Arsenal's five-game winning streak came to an end in Porto on Wednesday but they can get back on track with a home win over inconsistent Newcastle.

Bukayo Saka to score or assist

The 22-year-old has had a mixed campaign but he has netted six goals in the last four league games and can make an impact at the Emirates.

Anthony Gordon to be carded

Newcastle will look to defend from the front and that increases the possibility of a yellow card for Anthony Gordon, who has been cautioned in eight league games this season.

Pays out at 7-1 with Paddy Power

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.