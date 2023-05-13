Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
National League

National League North and South playoff final predictions and odds: Harriers can jump up a division

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for the National League North and South playoff finals on Sunday

Oxford City host St Albans in the National League South playoff final
Oxford City host St Albans in the National League South playoff finalCredit: Catherine Ivill

Where to watch the National League North and South playoff finals

Oxford City v Brackley
BT Sport 3, 12.30pm Sunday

Brackley Town v Kidderminster Harriers
BT Sport 3, 3.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Both teams to score in Oxford City vs Brackley
1pt 8-11 bet365

Kidderminster to be promoted
2pts 19-20 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Oxford City v St Albans predictions

Oxford City and St Albans contest the National League South playoff final and it’s worth backing both teams to score.

Both teams scored in Oxford City’s last four games of the season and they have scored in 11 of their last 12 games, with their only blank coming against title winners Ebbsfleet.

St Alban’s had the second-best away record this season so a strong performance can be expected. They found the net in 18 of their 23 road games during the season and should play their part in a lively game.

Brackley Town v Kidderminster predictions

That match is followed by Brackley hosting Kidderminster in the National League North playoff final, and although they are the away team there is value in backing Kidderminster to be promoted.

Harriers have won their last eight games, including beating league winners Fylde on the road and demolishing second-placed King’s Lynn 4-1 in the playoff semis. Brackley have won just twice in the past two months and Kidderminster look the likelier winners.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

icon
Andrew WilsherPickswise
Published on 13 May 2023Last updated 12:20, 13 May 2023
icon
more inNational League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inNational League