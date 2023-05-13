National League North and South playoff final predictions and odds: Harriers can jump up a division
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for the National League North and South playoff finals on Sunday
Where to watch the National League North and South playoff finals
Oxford City v Brackley
BT Sport 3, 12.30pm Sunday
Brackley Town v Kidderminster Harriers
BT Sport 3, 3.30pm Sunday
Best bets
Both teams to score in Oxford City vs Brackley
1pt 8-11 bet365
Kidderminster to be promoted
2pts 19-20 bet365
Oxford City v St Albans predictions
Oxford City and St Albans contest the National League South playoff final and it’s worth backing both teams to score.
Both teams scored in Oxford City’s last four games of the season and they have scored in 11 of their last 12 games, with their only blank coming against title winners Ebbsfleet.
St Alban’s had the second-best away record this season so a strong performance can be expected. They found the net in 18 of their 23 road games during the season and should play their part in a lively game.
Brackley Town v Kidderminster predictions
That match is followed by Brackley hosting Kidderminster in the National League North playoff final, and although they are the away team there is value in backing Kidderminster to be promoted.
Harriers have won their last eight games, including beating league winners Fylde on the road and demolishing second-placed King’s Lynn 4-1 in the playoff semis. Brackley have won just twice in the past two months and Kidderminster look the likelier winners.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport