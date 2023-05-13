National League North and South playoff final predictions and odds: Harriers can jump up a division

Where to watch the National League North and South playoff finals

Oxford City v Brackley

BT Sport 3, 12.30pm Sunday



Brackley Town v Kidderminster Harriers

BT Sport 3, 3.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Both teams to score in Oxford City vs Brackley

1pt 8-11 bet365



Kidderminster to be promoted

2pts 19-20 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Oxford City v St Albans predictions

Oxford City and St Albans contest the National League South playoff final and it’s worth backing both teams to score.

Both teams scored in Oxford City’s last four games of the season and they have scored in 11 of their last 12 games, with their only blank coming against title winners Ebbsfleet.

St Alban’s had the second-best away record this season so a strong performance can be expected. They found the net in 18 of their 23 road games during the season and should play their part in a lively game.

Brackley Town v Kidderminster predictions

That match is followed by Brackley hosting Kidderminster in the National League North playoff final, and although they are the away team there is value in backing Kidderminster to be promoted.

Harriers have won their last eight games, including beating league winners Fylde on the road and demolishing second-placed King’s Lynn 4-1 in the playoff semis. Brackley have won just twice in the past two months and Kidderminster look the likelier winners.

Follow us on Twitter