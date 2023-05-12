Chesterfield v Notts County predictions and odds: High-flying Magpies no sure thing to secure promotion

Where to watch Chesterfield v Notts County

BT Sport 1, 3.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Chesterfield or draw double chance

2pts 8-11 Hills

Chesterfield v Notts County odds

Chesterfield 9-4

Notts County 6-5

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chesterfield v Notts County predictions

Notts County are favourites to secure promotion to the Football League after their 107-point season, but they could be in for a tough battle against Chesterfield at Wembley.

The Spireites ended the season 23 points behind County despite finishing third and that may have caused an overreaction from oddsmakers in pricing this game up.

From March 4 to the end of the season, Chesterfield collected 29 points from their last 13 games while the Magpies took 24 from their last 12. They both needed extra time to get through to this playoff final, and with so much on the line there is every chance that this will turn into a close game.

Paul Cook’s side have hit form at the right time and with Liam Mandeville and Andrew Dallas up front, they are more than capable of getting a result at Wembley. The Spireites offer value to at least take this clash to extra time.

