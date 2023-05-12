Racing Post logo
National League

Chesterfield v Notts County predictions and odds: High-flying Magpies no sure thing to secure promotion

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chesterfield v Notts County in the National League playoff final at Wembley on Saturday

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook
Chesterfield manager Paul CookCredit: George Wood

Where to watch Chesterfield v Notts County

BT Sport 1, 3.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Chesterfield or draw double chance
2pts 8-11 Hills

Chesterfield v Notts County odds

Chesterfield 9-4
Notts County 6-5
Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chesterfield v Notts County predictions

Notts County are favourites to secure promotion to the Football League after their 107-point season, but they could be in for a tough battle against Chesterfield at Wembley.

The Spireites ended the season 23 points behind County despite finishing third and that may have caused an overreaction from oddsmakers in pricing this game up.

From March 4 to the end of the season, Chesterfield collected 29 points from their last 13 games while the Magpies took 24 from their last 12. They both needed extra time to get through to this playoff final, and with so much on the line there is every chance that this will turn into a close game.

Paul Cook’s side have hit form at the right time and with Liam Mandeville and Andrew Dallas up front, they are more than capable of getting a result at Wembley. The Spireites offer value to at least take this clash to extra time.

icon
Andrew WilsherPickswise
Published on 12 May 2023Last updated 12:21, 12 May 2023
icon
