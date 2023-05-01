National League playoff predictions and odds: Spireites value to upset Notts County

When to bet by

National League playoff predictions

The National League playoffs get started this week and all the focus will be on whether Notts County can join Wrexham in League Two next season after recording an unbelievable 107 points.

The Magpies are a best-priced 8-13 to advance through the playoffs and there could be value in those odds given they receive a bye through the first round and will have home advantage against either Barnet or Boreham Wood in their single-leg decider next weekend.

However, Grimsby’s dramatic 5-4 win over Wrexham in last year’s playoffs should inspire all teams that Notts County’s promotion is not a foregone conclusion. Among the other contenders for promotion Chesterfield could be the best bet to return to the Football League at 5-2.

The Spireites endured a dismal winter period when they picked up just three points in nine games and that put paid to any hopes they had of pushing Wrexham and Notts County for automatic promotion.

But since the start of March, Paul Cook’s side have been in emphatic form, winning nine of their last 13 games and pipping Woking to the coveted third spot that also meant they get a bye through the first round.

With Andrew Dallas and Liam Mandeville racking up the goals for Chesterfield, they will fancy their chances of ascending to League Two.

Woking are another danger for promotion having greatly overachieved this season, but they have not won back-to-back league games since January and this may be a step too far for them.

Barnet enter the playoffs in cold form, having won just three of their last 12 games, while Boreham Wood have also dipped at the wrong time.

At 25-1, Bromley could be worth a look after going unbeaten in their last nine and seeing off Chesterfield 2-0 just over a week ago.

