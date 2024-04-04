Join Tom McGarry and James Milton as they team up for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football tipping podcast from the Racing Post giving you all the best bets and predictions for this week’s Premier League fixtures and more.

The Premier League season is hurtling towards a thrilling conclusion and the team begin by previewing the crunch contest between Manchester United and title-chasing Liverpool. Will Jurgen Klopp get a win on his final visit to Old Trafford?

James then discusses his best bets for all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including Crystal Palace's clash with champions Manchester City.

EFL expert Aaron Ashley returns with his best bets in the Football League and he puts Coventry under the spotlight in our Team In Focus segment.

The Bets Club boys mark your card for all the weekend action including best multiple bets, props and bet builders while James is on hand with his top tip.

