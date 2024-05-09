2023-24 Champions League odds: Real Madrid hot favourites after dramatic semi-final win

Real Madrid are 3-10 to win the Champions League after their dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich in Wednesday's semi-final second leg at the Bernabeu.

Real, who were 1-2 to qualify from the tie following a 2-2 first-leg draw in Munich, trailed Bayern 1-0 with just three minutes of normal time remaining.

However, substitute Joselu scored in the 88th and 91st minutes to seal a 4-3 aggregate victory for the 14-time European champions, who were matched at 48 on Betfair to win in 90 minutes.

Real had knocked out holders and trophy favourites Manchester City on penalties in the quarter-finals, having defeated RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in the last 16, and they face Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on June 1.

Dortmund claimed 1-0 wins in both legs of their semi-final tie against Paris St-Germain and BVB, beaten by Bayern in the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley, are 13-5 to lift the trophy.

Edin Terzic's men were 50-1 shots at the start of the group stage, when they won a tough section featuring PSG, Milan and Newcastle, and were still rated 25-1 outsiders after being drawn against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals. Real were 8-1 third-favourites in the ante-post market, behind 2-1 City and 11-2 Bayern.

England striker Harry Kane, substituted with Bayern leading 1-0 late on at the Bernabeu, is joint-top of the Champions League scoring chart on eight goals – the same tally as PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have both scored five times in this season's competition while Dortmund's leading marksman is Niclas Fullkrug with three goals.

