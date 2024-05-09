Doncaster vs Crewe prediction, betting tips and odds: Rovers can wrap up Wembley date

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Doncaster vs Crewe. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Doncaster vs Crewe

You can watch Doncaster vs Crewe in the League Two playoffs at 8pm on Friday May 10th, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Doncaster

2pts 3-4 Betfair

You can bet on Doncaster vs Crewe here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Doncaster vs Crewe odds

Doncaster 3-4

Crewe 15-4

Draw 31-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Doncaster vs Crewe predictions

Doncaster have been the EFL's most consistent side over the last two months and they can ease through to the League Two playoff final by defeating out-of-sorts Crewe at the Eco-Power Stadium on Friday evening.

Confidence is sky-high in the Doncaster ranks after 11 victories in 12 games, including Monday's vital 2-0 success away to Crewe in the first leg of their playoff semi-final.

Crewe, meanwhile, are suffering from a lack of belief having won just one of their last ten fixtures.

The Railwaymen were hoping for the playoffs to bring about a change of fortune and they had a decent opening 30 minutes in the first leg with left wing-back Rio Adebisi forcing an early save from Rovers goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

However, Doncaster got their noses in front with Luke Molyneux's superb 34th-minute strike and they looked the more assured side for the remainder of the game.

Crewe manager Lee Bell has insisted that there is all to play for and he has a couple of decent attacking options to ponder with strikers Courtney Baker-Richardson and Chris Long pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.

Baker-Richardson and Long could have bigger roles to play, but there are obvious risks attached to a front-foot approach against a Doncaster team who have shown themselves to be utterly ruthless in recent weeks.

Donny have racked up at least two goals in each of their last seven games with much of the damage being inflicted via swift counter-attacks.

Wide forwards Molyneux and Hakeeb Adelakun have been heavily involved, contributing goal tallies of seven and six since the beginning of March, and their pace and skill could be key to killing off the tie.

Rovers remain respectful of their opponents but they will be staying true to their attacking principles and can advance to the final with another comfortable victory.

Key stat

Doncaster have won 11 of their last 12 matches.

Doncaster vs Crewe team news

Doncaster

Ben Close, Liam Ravenhill, Caolan Lavery and Bobby Faulkner are ruled out and Jon Taylor and George Miller are doubts. Harrison Biggins (hamstring) came off in the first leg and will need to be assessed.

Crewe

Injured quintet Tom Booth, Harvey Davies, Jack Powell, Luke Offord and Owen Lunt were absent from the first leg and are set to remain on the sidelines.

Probable teams

Doncaster (4-2-3-1): Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Anderson, Wood, Maxwell; Bailey, Craig; Molyneux, Rowe, Adelakun; Ironside.

Subs: Hurst, Broadbent, Westbrooke, Olowu, Waters, Biggins, Miller.

Crewe (3-4-2-1): Stryjek; Billington, Demetriou, Williams; Cooney, Austerfield, Tabiner, Adebisi; Tracey, Holicek; Nevitt.

Subs: Baker-Richardson, Thomas, Cooney, Long, Rowe, Turns, Kirk.

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Doncaster vs Crewe

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Doncaster vs Crewe in the League Two playoffs.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Doncaster vs Crewe.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.