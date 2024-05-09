Football accumulator tips for Friday May 10: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

Friday's football action includes top-flight fixtures from France, Germany, Italy and Spain as well as Doncaster's League Two playoff semi-final second leg against Crewe.

We are backing Donny to progress to the final in style and we also have selections from the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in a Friday fourfold that pays out at 7-1 with Betfred.



All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Stuttgart to beat Augsburg

Doncaster to beat Crewe

Nice to beat Le Havre

Brest to beat Reims

Augsburg vs Stuttgart

Augsburg have lost four of their last five Bundesliga matches, conceding 14 goals in the process, and they may struggle to halt Stuttgart's charge. The visitors are third in the table after beating Bayern Munich 3-1 last time out and their most recent away game was a 2-2 draw at champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Doncaster vs Crewe

Doncaster won ten of their last 11 regular-season matches to storm into the League Two playoffs before claiming a 2-0 victory at Crewe in the semi-final first leg. Donny should be too slick for the Railwaymen in the return leg as Crewe have scored only two goals in their last eight games.

Nice vs Le Havre

Nice have slipped down the Ligue 1 standings after a superb first half of the season. However, they have taken seven points from their last three games against Lorient, Marseille and Strasbourg and can pick up another three at home to lowly Le Havre.

Brest vs Reims

Brest have been involved in some thrilling matches in Ligue 1 recently, losing 4-3 at Lyon and beating Metz 4-3 and Rennes 5-4. The third-placed hosts could rack up more goals when they face a Reims side who have lost their last three games including a 4-1 defeat at bottom club Clermont last time out.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.