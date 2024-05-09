Partick vs Airdrie prediction, betting odds and tips: Diamonds can shine

Where to watch Partick vs Airdrie

BBC Scotland & BBC iPlayer, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Airdrie draw no bet

1pt 5-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power





Partick vs Airdrie predictions

Partick were well fancied to get past Airdrie before their Scottish Premiership playoff quarter-final started and Thistle are 6-5 chances to seal the deal in the second leg at Firhill.

However, Kris Doolan’s men certainly didn’t have things all their own way in the first skirmish at Excelsior Stadium, and if anything, it was Airdrie who deserved more than a 2-2 draw.

The Diamonds had 60 per cent possession, they won the shot count 15-9, the corner count 4-0 and Rhys McCabe’s men were unfortunate to be trailing at half-time after Nikolay Todorov had fired the North Lanarkshire side into an early lead.

Gabriel McGill's second-half strike got Airdrie back on level terms, and while there will be no home support in the second leg, that performance suggests the Diamonds have a better chance of avoiding defeat than the prices suggest.

Airdrie can be backed at 5-4 with the draw no bet and that looks the looks the best way to go in the Maryhill clash.

