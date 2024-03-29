Join Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon as they return for the latest episode of Bets Club, giving you the best bets and predictions for this week's Premier League fixtures and more.

The international break is behind us & the run in starts now as the team kick off by previewing the weekend's big match, Manchester City vs Arsenal. Can Arsenal finally turn the tide at the Etihad and take the initiative in the title race?

Mark then gives his best bets in all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including Aston Villa's visit of local rivals Wolves.

Dan Childs returns with his best bets in the EFL, giving us lots of analysis on this week’s team in focus, Colchester United.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers this game week too, as the team create a bet builder, a treble and give their other best bets.

