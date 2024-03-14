Join Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon as they return for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football tipping podcast from the Racing Post, to discuss all the best bets and predictions for this week’s fixtures from the FA Cup, the Premier League and more.

The FA Cup has reached the quarter-final stage and the Bets Club team start with a preview of the standout tie of the round as Manchester United host Liverpool. Can Erik ten Hag's team stop the Reds?

The remaining three FA Cup ties are put under the microscope while Mark also offers his verdict on the four Premier League matches taking place this weekend including the televised clash between Fulham and Tottenham.

Ace EFL tipster Dan Childs returns with his best bets from the Football League coupon and he also shines a light on Grimsby, who are this week's team in focus.

Follow Mark for all the top tips for the weekend action as the team create a bet builder and a top treble.

