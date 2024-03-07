Join Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon as they return for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football tipping show from the Racing Post, to give you all the best bets and predictions for this week’s Premier League fixtures and more.

The Premier League title race is really starting to heat up and the Bets Club boys start the show with a preview of Liverpool v Man City. Listen to find out who Mark thinks will come out on top in this mammoth Anfield clash.

Mark is also on hand with his best bets in all of this weekend’s other Premier League fixtures, including Manchester United's meeting with Everton, while ace EFL tipster Dan Childs returns with his best bets from the Football League and he also puts Championship leaders Leicester under the microscope.

The Bets Club team also talk weekend bet builders and Mark discusses his best bets for all the action including his top treble.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.