Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
16:05 WincantonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
16:05 WincantonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast

Mark Langdon joins Jack Reeve to preview this weekend's Premier League action

Join Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon as they return for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football tipping show from the Racing Post, to give you all the best bets and predictions for this week’s Premier League fixtures and more. 

The Premier League title race is really starting to heat up and the Bets Club boys start the show with a preview of Liverpool v Man City. Listen to find out who Mark thinks will come out on top in this mammoth Anfield clash.

Mark is also on hand with his best bets in all of this weekend’s other Premier League fixtures, including Manchester United's meeting with Everton, while ace EFL tipster Dan Childs returns with his best bets from the Football League and he also puts Championship leaders Leicester under the microscope.

The Bets Club team also talk weekend bet builders and Mark discusses his best bets for all the action including his top treble.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Joe ChampionRacing Post Sport

Published on 7 March 2024inFootball tips

Last updated 15:25, 7 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFootball tips
more inFootball tips