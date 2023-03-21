Ireland v Latvia predictions: Visitors can keep scoreline respectable
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for the international friendly between Ireland and Latvia at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday
Where to watch Ireland v Latvia
Viaplay Sports 1 & RTE 2, Wednesday 7.45pm
Best bet
Under 2.5 goals
1pt Evs Hills
Ireland v Latvia odds
Ireland 2-7
Latvia 12-1
Draw 21-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Ireland v Latvia team news
Ireland
Norwich striker Adam Idah is injured. Will Smallbone and Mikey Johnston could make their debuts but some of the players who featured for their clubs on Sunday may be rested.
Latvia
Manager Dainis Kazakevics may opt for a similar starting line-up to the one he picked for the 1-1 draw against Iceland last time out.
Ireland v Latvia predictions
Stephen Kenny’s job of guiding Ireland through their transition period and developing a crop of talented youngsters continues with Wednesday's friendly against Latvia, which will serve as a warm-up for next week's Euro 2024 qualifying clash against World Cup runners-up France.
Patience with Kenny has been plentiful, with many Ireland fans appreciating the size of the task on his hands, but his side have won only eight of his 30 matches in charge and at some point that win ratio will have to increase if he is to keep his job.
One thing that had been missing from the new generation being brought through is a real standout but they may have found one in the shape of Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.
The 18-year-old striker has exploded onto the Premier League scene with the highflying Seagulls, netting seven times in all competitions this season.
However, Ferguson may be rested after scoring a brace in Brighton's 5-0 FA Cup win over Grimsby on Sunday and the Boys in Green could struggle to break down a robust Latvian defence.
Five of the Baltic nation’s last seven games have gone under 2.5 goals and they conceded just 14 times in ten World Cup qualifiers against opponents including the Netherlands, Norway and Turkey so the under looks a solid bet in this friendly.
Key stat
Latvia have not conceded more than two goals in any of their last 18 matches
