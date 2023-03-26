Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Monday March 27: Pick Poland in 6-1 acca

Liam Flin's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with Hills

The dust will soon settle on another international break but there is still more to come in the opening batch of Euro 2024 qualifiers with World Cup runners-up France in action against Ireland on Monday.

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has four acca picks from Monday's coupon. All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Czech Republic to beat Moldova

Serbia to beat Montenegro

Poland to beat Albania

France to win & over 2.5 goals v Ireland

Moldova v Czech Republic

Czech Republic have qualified for each of the last seven European Championships and started Euro 2024 qualifying brightly with a 3-1 win over Poland. They can follow that with victory over minnows Moldova.

Montenegro v Serbia

Balkans rivals Montenegro and Serbia both got off to winning starts in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign but, spearheaded by Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic, Serbia are the stronger of these two sides and can record a key victory.

Poland v Albania

Poland slipped to a 3-1 loss to Czech Republic in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier but they made the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup last year and should be far too strong for Albania.

Ireland v France

World Cup runners-up France thumped the Netherlands 4-0 in their first Euro 2024 qualifier, and with Kylian Mbappe in excellent form, they should also have far too much for Ireland, who won only two of their eight matches in qualifying for the World Cup.

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 26 March 2023Last updated 16:50, 26 March 2023
